USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2024 Women's 200m Preview: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Abby Steiner headline the American rivalry

The USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2024 is slated to take place on May 17 and May 18 at the University of California’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles. The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting is set to feature a star-studded field comprising many elite athletes from different countries.

This is the second edition of the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix as the previous edition was staged in 2023. One of the events that is set to be fiercely competitive is the women’s 200m event.

Top sprinters from the United States including the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Gabby Thomas, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles Sydney McLaughlin, and the NCAA record holder in the event, Abby Steiner will be competing in the 200m event.

Gabby Thomas has been brilliant so far in the 2024 track season, contributing to the USA’s gold medal victories in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas where she ran both events in a gap of just 20 mins.

Besides this, she also impressed everyone with her performance at the 2024 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays where she won the 100m (10.88s), and 200m (22.08s), and being a part of the 4x100m (42.25s) team, all on the same day.

The 400m hurdles Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened her 2024 season campaign at the Occidental Invitational in the 200m and 100m hurdles, clocking times of 22.38s and 12.71s, to place first in both the finals.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Championships medalist Abby Steiner won the 100m (11.05s Final 2) and 200m (22.71s) at the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial and Bermuda Grand Prix and will aim for a strong show in the 200m event at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

The three American athletes might also face a challenge from compatriot Jenna Prandini and Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke.

USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix: Jenna Prandini is the meet record holder in the 200m

Jenna Prandini at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The USA’s Jenna Prandini holds the meet record in the women’s 200m which she set in the 2023 edition of the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

With a time of 22.34s, she finished ahead of Twanisha Terry and Avania Battle, who registered timings of 22.44s and 22.57s to settle for the second and third positions. In the same event, Gabby Thomas came fourth as she clocked a time of 22.85s.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 200m, the USA’s Terrance Laird is the meet record holder with a performance of 20.06s in the last edition.