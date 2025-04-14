USWNT's Lindsey Horan reacts to Amel Majri's outstanding freekick goal

American soccer team skipper Lindsey Horan was in awe of her Olympique Lyonnais Féminin teammate Amel Majri's outstanding goal against Paris FC. Majri scored a brilliant goal from a freekick in her side's 2-2 draw.

With the score at 1-1, the 32-year-old soccer player gave her team the lead against Paris FC with a superb freekick goal in the 75th minute. However, Lyon's lead didn't last long, as Paris FC equalized in injury time.

Horan was nevertheless impressed by Majri's skills. She shared a video of the goal on her Instagram story with a cheeky caption that read:

"If only everyone heard me yelling, 'Don't shoot!' What a golazooooo @amel.majri7"

Screengrab of Lindsey Horan's reaction to Amel Majri's goal [Image Source: Lindsey Horan's Instagram]

Though born in Tunisia, Amel Majri represents France internationally. She made her national debut for France in 2014 and represented the nation at the Rio Olympics in 2016. France reached the quarterfinals in Rio, their second-best performance since the London Olympics in 2012, where they finished fourth.

Lindsey Horan, meanwhile, joined Lyon permanently from Portland Thorns in 2022.

When Lindsey Horan reflected on her journey to the Olympic gold medal with team efforts

Lindsey Horan reveals her journey to the Paris Olympics gold medal [Image Source: Getty]

Lindsey Horan led the US team to an Olympic gold medal last year. After over a decade, the USWNT won an Olympic gold medal, their fifth overall.

In an interview with Olympics.com in 2024, Horan talked about how cooperation and teamwork made this possible.

“My teammates made it very easy for me [to lead]. It was a whole group effort, it wasn’t just me by myself. I have a lot of leaders on the team that helped me with that. The responsibility is such an honour. To walk out and play in a gold medal match as captain [was] one of the coolest things of my life,” she said.

Lindsey Horan was part of the USWNT squad that clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Horan also contributed to the American team's championship victory at the Women's FIFA World Cup in 2019.

