US star Chiaka Ogbogu expresses aspiration to own a volleyball team

Chiaka Ogbogu was on the cover of the May-June issue of Austin Woman Magazine. The 30-year-old sat down for a Q&A with the magazine, where she opened up about one of her biggest dreams and goals.

The two-time Olympian debuted with the US women's volleyball team in 2018 and was part of the Pan-American championship team that won gold. Chiaka is a two-time Olympic medalist with gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she also won the Best Middle Blocker award. She was an AVCA First Team All-American three times in college, and has played professionally in Italy, Turkey, and Poland.

Chiaka sat down for a Q&A with Austin Woman Magazine and was asked to share one goal that she has for the future that might surprise a lot of people. She said in the Q&A: (1:12 onwards)

"One goal or dream I have that I think would surprise a lot of people is I would love to be an owner of the professional volleyball team. Now that pro-volleyball has immersed into the states. I would love to be one day an owner of the team."

Chiaka Ogbogu played a significant part in helping Austin Volleyball lift the inaugral League One Volleyball title.

Chiaka Ogbogu reflects on the thrilling LOVB title victory for LOVB Austin

Chiaka Ogbogu reflected on the stellar triumph of LOVB Austin in the League One Volleyball title after losing two classic semifinals in midseason and dominating over Salt Lake and Atlanta with a remarkable reverse sweep. The middle blocker for LOVB Austin shared a reflection on her team's momentous victory in an Instagram post and wrote:

"Still wrapping my head around what this season meant. It tested us in so many ways, yet somehow, we always found a way forward. Everything aligned perfectly when it needed to! I’m beyond proud to be a part of a group of such strong women!🥹🤟🏾"

LOVB Austin faced Omaha in the final and managed to gain the upper hand early on, before dominating the game and sealing the win. Madisen Skinner and Logan Eggleston starred for Austin, securing 17 kills each.

Middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu secured six kills, a block and four digs, pushing the team further towards victory.

Despite the midseason losses and coach Marco Bonitta leaving the team for personal reasons, LOVB Austin pushed through under the guidance of Chris McGown. The former BYU men's coach guided the team to the final, winning 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23 over Omaha.

