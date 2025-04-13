LOVB Finals 2025 Championship Match, Omaha vs Austin: Schedule, live streaming, how to watch and more

The 2025 LOVB Finals.Championship match is all set to be held at the KFC! Yum Center between LOVB Omaha and LOVB Austin on Sunday (April 13). The match is scheduled to start from 4:00 PM ET.

LOVB Austin is coming after a 3-2 victory in the semis that took place on Friday (April 11) whereas LOVB Omaha also managed a victory against LOVB Houston to book a place in the finals (margin of 3-2). Coming into the finals, LOVB Omaha is in down by 3-0 in this 2025 regular season.

The first matchup of the season between the sides ended convincingly in favor of LOVB Austin (margin of 3-0). In the following month, Jordan Larson's side faced a 3-1 defeat again at the hands of LOVB Austin. The last match between these two teams in the regular season was played last month and was also the only contest among the three that went to 5 sets. LOVB Austin won the match 3-2.

LOVB Finals 2025 Championships match: Top athletes in action

Jordan Larson (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Larson will be one of the top players to feature in the finals for LOVB Omaha on Sunday. Larson, a four-time Olympic medalist in her sport, has been impressive across the regular season for her side with a total of 133 kills to her name and 141 digs, leading to 162 points.

Larson's teammate, Madi Kubik-Banks, has also been in form with 142 points to her name, with one of her best performances in the season coming against LOVB Austin last month when she contributed to 20 points.

Logan Eggleston, an outside hitter for LOVB Austin, will be holding the guard for her team. She has had 161 kills in the regular 2025 season along with 94 digs, racking upto 190 points to her name.

Other top players in action from the match include Justine Wong-Orantes, Madisen Skinner (LOVB Austin), etc. Notably, Skinner scored 23 points against Omaha during the team's last face-off on March 29 and overall has racked up 227 points.

LOVB Finals 2025 Championships match: Streaming details and how to watch

LOVB Omaha (Image via: Getty)

The 2025 LOVB Finals Championship finals match on Sunday between LOVB Austin and LOVB Omaha will be available on several broadcasting services such as ESPN+ and DAZN. Additionally, Women's Sports Network and LOVB Live will also be live streaming this fixture.

