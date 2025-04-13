Ex-Nebraska Volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez, Madi Kubik & Lauren Stivrins share sweet moment after playing together in college & pro

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared glimpses of her fun sessions with pro teammates, Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik-Banks. Rodriguez had also spent a few years with Stivrins and Kubik-Banks during their collegiate years in Nebraska before the latter players graduated in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

This comes amidst Rodriguez's first pro season, where LOVB Omaha recently bagged a 3-2 victory against LOVB Houston and will next be in action against LOVB Austin on April 14 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Just a day before their next clash, Rodriguez shared a video on her TikTok handle where she, Stivrins and Kubik-Banks can be seen cheerfully jumping on the volleyball court amid the first pro season for the former. The text overlay on the video stated:

"bestied so hard we played college & pro toegther"

Rodriguez further wrote in her caption:

"feels like freshman yr all over again"

Lexi Rodriguez's pro teammates and former Nebraska Volleyball players, Madi Kubik-Banks and Lauren Stivrins majorly played as middle blocker and outside hitter during their respective collegiate stints. Both the players have secured more than 1000 kills in their collegiate careers.

Notably, when Rodriguez joined the Nebraska Volleyball program in 2021, Kubik-Banks was in her junior year while Stivrins was completing her final year of college.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez talks about the support and cheers she and LOVB Omaha receive from the fans

Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez, recounted the support and admiration of the fans. Speaking in a recent interview, Rodriguez said that the Nebraska and Huskers fans want to watch quality volleyball games that the LOVB league serves day in and out.

Additionally, she also expressed her happiness for the love the fans have shown even in the concluding part of the season. She said:

"I just think that Husker fans or sorry Nebraska fans specifically, both of them just really respect like good volleyball and you know that's what LOVB is bringing is just really great volleyball and there's six amazing teams and I think all these fans can see that and I think we all appreciate them, like still showing up and cheering us on and supporting us but overall I think they embrace the volleyball" (via LOVB, 6:42 onwards).

During the press conference, her teammate, Madi Kubik-Banks also appreciated the love that the Nebraska crowd has for volleyball.

