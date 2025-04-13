  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ex-Nebraska Volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez, Madi Kubik & Lauren Stivrins share sweet moment after playing together in college & pro

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez, Madi Kubik & Lauren Stivrins share sweet moment after playing together in college & pro

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 13, 2025 15:00 GMT
Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - Source: Getty
Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared glimpses of her fun sessions with pro teammates, Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik-Banks. Rodriguez had also spent a few years with Stivrins and Kubik-Banks during their collegiate years in Nebraska before the latter players graduated in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Ad

This comes amidst Rodriguez's first pro season, where LOVB Omaha recently bagged a 3-2 victory against LOVB Houston and will next be in action against LOVB Austin on April 14 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Just a day before their next clash, Rodriguez shared a video on her TikTok handle where she, Stivrins and Kubik-Banks can be seen cheerfully jumping on the volleyball court amid the first pro season for the former. The text overlay on the video stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"bestied so hard we played college & pro toegther"

Rodriguez further wrote in her caption:

"feels like freshman yr all over again"
Ad

Lexi Rodriguez's pro teammates and former Nebraska Volleyball players, Madi Kubik-Banks and Lauren Stivrins majorly played as middle blocker and outside hitter during their respective collegiate stints. Both the players have secured more than 1000 kills in their collegiate careers.

Notably, when Rodriguez joined the Nebraska Volleyball program in 2021, Kubik-Banks was in her junior year while Stivrins was completing her final year of college.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez talks about the support and cheers she and LOVB Omaha receive from the fans

Rodriguez with her pro teammates (Image via: Getty Images)
Rodriguez with her pro teammates (Image via: Getty Images)

Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez, recounted the support and admiration of the fans. Speaking in a recent interview, Rodriguez said that the Nebraska and Huskers fans want to watch quality volleyball games that the LOVB league serves day in and out.

Ad

Additionally, she also expressed her happiness for the love the fans have shown even in the concluding part of the season. She said:

"I just think that Husker fans or sorry Nebraska fans specifically, both of them just really respect like good volleyball and you know that's what LOVB is bringing is just really great volleyball and there's six amazing teams and I think all these fans can see that and I think we all appreciate them, like still showing up and cheering us on and supporting us but overall I think they embrace the volleyball" (via LOVB, 6:42 onwards).
Ad
youtube-cover

During the press conference, her teammate, Madi Kubik-Banks also appreciated the love that the Nebraska crowd has for volleyball.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications