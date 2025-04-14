USWNT star Trinity Rodman drops 1-word reaction to a young fan imitating her goalscoring celebration

Recently, a young fan imitated Trinity Rodman's goalscoring celebration. The star US forward reacted to the adorable recreation.

At just 22 years old, Rodman has already tasted immense success on the field. Last year, she helped Team USA win gold at the Paris Olympics but was forced to take some time away from competing after the Games due to a back injury. After months of being sidelined, Rodman recently returned to action in the USWNT vs Brazil game, where she scored a goal within the first five minutes. After scoring, the forward celebrated humorously, first pretending to clutch her back and limp before standing up straight and flipping her hair.

Recently, an Instagram account shared a video of a young fan recreating Rodman's celebration. Reacting to the video, Trinity Rodman reshared the same on her Instagram story and wrote:

“Yuppppp 🥰😍🥰😍.”

Rodman's reaction (Via @trinity_rodman on Instagram)

After Rodman’s goal against Brazil, US captain Lindsey Heaps added a second, leading USWNT to a 2-0 victory.

When Trinity Rodman spoke on being a role model

Rodman interacting with fans (Image Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman has established herself as one of the best players currently playing for Team USA. In addition to helping the nation by winning gold at the Paris Olympics, the youngster has also led the team to wins at the CONCACAF W Championship and the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

With her rise to fame, Rodman has become a role model for many aspiring athletes. Reflecting on being an inspiration for kids, she told Soccer Bible in 2023:

“It's obviously awesome, just being able to type something on a phone and know that it's bringing a smile to somebody's face. The overall reaction of people when I have conversations with them or If I respond to them, or even if I follow them, it's crazy how much power social media has.”

She went on to add that her interactions with fans were often fascinating, saying:

“The first time they approach you they might be nervous, crying. You have one conversation with them and the next time you see them, they approach you as if you've known each other for years, and you’re friends on a soccer team. It's been so fascinating to see, but it's been great. I love that part of it.”

Away from the USWNT, Trinity Rodman plays for the Washington Spirits in the NWSL. She was drafted to the league when she was just 18, making her the youngest player to accomplish the feat.

