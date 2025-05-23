Vermont City Marathon and Relay 2025: Schedule, top athletes, how to watch, course and more

The 2025 Vermont City Marathon and Relay is scheduled to take place on May 25, Sunday. The starting and the finish line for the race is set at the Waterfront Park, in Burlington, Vermont.
The elite winners in the men’s and women’s divisions will each earn $2,400 in prize money. The winners in the Masters (age 40 and up), Handcycle, Push Rim Wheelchair, and Top Vermonter categories will receive $700 each in both the men’s and women’s fields.
With that, let’s take a look at all the events happening as a part of the city's Marathon & Relay:
Schedule for all events taking place during 2025 Vermont City Marathon and Relay
May 24, 2025 (Saturday)
8:30 AM Eastern Time onwards
Vermont City Two Mile (9-14 yrs)
Mini Marathon: half a mile or one-mile fun run or two-mile timed run (4-14 yrs)
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM Eastern Time onwards
Shakeout Run with Altra (hosted by Skirack)
May 25, 2025 (Sunday)
7:15 AM Eastern Time onwards
M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay (full marathon or half marathon as part of 2-person relay or 3 to 5-person relay).
How to watch the event and live streaming details?
NBC5 will stream the event live for viewers to watch, starting on May 25, 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time onwards.
Top athletes set to feature at Vermont City Marathon and Relay
Kiplangat Terer, the Kenyan runner who won the men’s elite marathon race last year in a time of 2:23:13, is set to feature in the 2025 edition of the marathon, aiming for a back-to-back title. In the 2024 edition, he finished ahead of Nicholas Spector (2:24:28) and Paul Aste (2:24:56).
Ryan Eiler, a former runner-up in the marathon, will also be competing at the event. Meanwhile, some other runners in the men’s division to watch out for are Jackson Friesth, Chris Gish and Hiro Kawakatsu among others.
Meanwhile, in the women’s elite marathon, Eliza Kerschner, the runner-up of the previous edition, has been announced as one of the runners of this year. Additionally, Emma Spencer, Margaret Vido, Sarah Shiman and Hayley Collins are some other female runners who will compete at the 2025 Vermont City Marathon and Relay.
Course routes for marathon and relay in Vermont city
The Vermont City Marathon and Relay features a 26.2-mile course which consists of two loops of 13.1 miles. The scenic route includes Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, the Lake Champlain bike path with Adirondack views and many city parks.