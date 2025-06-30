'Very disappointed in myself '-Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter after heartbreaking exit in final junior circuit appearance

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter, Juliette Landi, shared her thoughts after her final junior circuit appearance. The 18-year-old French American diver recently participated in the EA Junior Diving Championship 2025, which was held from June 23 to June 29 in Athens, Greece.

Landi participated in the finals of the 3m springboard event for the girls. Despite her best efforts, the French-American diver could only manage sixth position overall. Landi uploaded glimpses of her performance on her Instagram profile.

In one of her Instagram stories, the diver wrote in the caption,

"One last time on the Junior Circuit tonight!"

Screengrabs of Juliette Landi's Instagram stories [Image Source : Juliette Landi's Instagram]

In another story, she talked about her performance and where she could have gone wrong. In her words,

"Very disappointed in myself with that final. Finished 6th, missed my first dive, but never gave up from there. But it'd be too hard to catch up from that point. Thank you Athens"

Cecile Landi's daughter Juliette is an accomplished diver who has participated in several international events. The 18-year-old French-American diver took part in the 3m synchronized springboard diving at the Paris Olympics last year alongside Nais Gillet. The duo finished last amongst the eight diving pairs in the finals.

Cecile Landi reacts to daughter's impressive performance at the French National Championships

Cecile Landi reacts to daughter Juliette Landi's performance at the French National Championships [Image Source : Juliette Landi's Instagram]

Cecile Landi previously reacted to her daughter Juliette's performance at the French National Championships. The 18-year-old French-American diver had delivered an impressive performance, earning a gold and a silver medal each.

With this, Juliette Landi managed to qualify for both the European Junior Diving Championships held recently and the subsequent Senior World Championships. In a long, emotional Instagram post, the diver wrote,

"Walking away from nationals this year with having goals achieved and overall just very very happy with how it went! 🥇🥈"

Landi further added,

"Going into this meet, there were a lot of ups and downs. Back in April, I had to take about a month off from diving because I strained my abs. I had to come back from that injury slowly. With an injury like that, it’s something out of my control, which was hard. But I never gave up, and I really just gave it my all last weekend. Even with all that, I’m proud to have qualified for Junior Europeans and Senior Worlds!"

Cecile Landi reacted to the post by sharing it on her Instagram story with the following caption:

"Fiere de toi juju," ['Proud of you, Juju.']

Before making her name as a prominent gymnastics coach in the USA, Cecile Landi was a former French gymnast as well. She had represented her country at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

