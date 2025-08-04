"Very inauthentic" - Riley Gaines sparks debate over Simone Biles' ESPYs speech in light of gymnast's past stance

Simone Biles’ speech after winning an ESPY Award sparked a strong reaction from swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines. Both athletes engaged in a heated debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports on Saturday, June 7, 2025.After winning the ESPY award during her acceptance speech on July 16, Simone Biles made a pointed remark that can be seen as a response to recent criticism from Gaines.&quot;I believe in the power of sport, the power of us, and, of course, the power of she. &quot; Biles saidOn August 4, Gaines publicly responded for the first time to Biles’ speech during an appearance on the OutKick podcast. She called Biles’ comments inauthentic, saying:&quot;A jab at the recent controversy. That's, I think initially, where my mind went, or maybe this was authentic and genuine, and she recognizes the very real biological, physical, anatomical differences between men and women.&quot;Gaines challenged Biles’ use of the phrase “the power of she,” calling it ironic and criticizing Biles for being “venomous” toward women who support other women.&quot;And of course, the power of she, unless those she's want to compete against only other she's. The irony in saying you believe in the power of she, again, all while coming out very venomously against women for defending other women. Very inauthentic.,&quot; Gaines added.Their public feud has sparked mixed reactions online, and at one point, Simone Biles temporarily deactivated her X account due to the backlash.&quot;Unexpected in a category of all men&quot; – Simone Biles reacts after beating Steph Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy to win major award2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: GettySimone Biles won two ESPY awards, increasing her career total to six. She took home the awards for Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete in Women’s Sports.In the Best Championship Performance category, Biles was the only female nominee and beat out Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy. After accepting the award, Biles said:“Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much..(0:36)I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey, my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you.” (1:10)In the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports category, Biles defeated fellow nominees Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A’ja Wilson.