VNL Finals 2025: Standings, brackets, Quarterfinal lineup, where to watch, and more

The seventh edition of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) kicked off on June 4 and will conclude on July 27. The preliminary rounds of the League are nearing conclusion, with the eight best teams earning qualification for the quarterfinals.

Each team played 12 matches during the preliminary round, which were held in nine different locations, including Ottawa, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, Beijing, Istanbul, Belgrade, Apeldoorn, Arlington, and Chiba. The final round of the league will be held at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland.

Four quarterfinals will be held between the eight teams on July 23 and 24. Let's take a look at the standings and brackets as the league enters its quarterfinal rounds.

Standings and brackets of the knockout rounds of the 2025 VNL

Eight teams, including Italy, Brazil, Japan, Poland, the USA, China, Turkey, and Germany, have entered the knockout stage. Italy is leading the points table after winning 12 out of 12 games this season, followed by Brazil with 11 victories. The Japanese, Polish, and Chinese squads are following them, with each clinching nine wins.

The quarterfinal schedule of the 2025 VNL is as follows:

Wednesday, July 23, 2025:

Italy vs. USA - 16:30

Poland vs. China - 20:00

Thursday, July 24, 2025:

Brazil vs. Germany - 16:30

Japan vs. Turkey - 20:00

The semifinal round of the league will be held on Friday, July 26, 2025, followed by the bronze medal match and final on Saturday, July 27, 2025, at 16:00 and 20:00, respectively. All the rounds are as per Central European Summer Time.

Where to watch the knockout rounds of the 2025 VNL

Fans can watch the VNL League knockout stage matches live on VBTV and can also tune into the Big Ten Network to watch the action unfold live.

The Italian squad is executing an impressive run at the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, dominating all the faceoffs so far in the preliminary round. They have collected 33 points to remain undefeated and at the top of the Preliminary Phase table. They last locked horns with the Dutch squad on July 13 and clinched the win with 0-3 (23-25, 26-25, 18-25).

