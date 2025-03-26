"War on woke hasn't been won" - Riley Gaines makes feelings known on young girls testifying in favor of the AB240 bill

Riley Gaines has reacted to the AB240 bill being presented in Nevada in March 2025 to mandate that sports teams be assigned according to biological sex. Athletes can only compete on teams that correspond with their biological sex, and schools are required to classify teams as male or female. Critics said that because biological males are usually stronger and have more endurance, keeping sports separate makes competition fair for women.

Opponents of AB240 argue that it unfairly stops transgender athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identity. They say these rules could make it harder for transgender and non-binary athletes to take part in school sports. Some provide substitute strategies that preserve competitive fairness while permitting inclusion.

Reflecting on the issue, Riley Gaines shared photos of two 12-year-old girls speaking in support of the bill. She captioned her X post:

"Two young girls testifying today in Nevada in support of AB240, a bill designed to keep boys out of their sports. Watching 12-yr-old girls plead with Democrats for equal opportunities and fair sport is proof the war on woke hasn't been won."

Riley Gaines has spoken openly about this issue for a long time. She was tied for fifth place with transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the NCAA Women’s Championships in 2022. However, only Thomas received her trophy, leaving Gaines without one. Since then, she has spoken to lawmakers, supporting rules to protect female athletes.

Riley Gaines speaks on fairness in women’s sports

Riley Gaines during House Republicans Speak Following Vote On The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act - Source: Getty

Reflecting on the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships, Riley Gaines shared her opinion. She said top athletes recognize each other, but Thomas dominated both short and long-distance events. Later, the officials discovered the competitor was a transgender woman.

Gaines believes sports should focus only on athletic ability without considering personal identity. She supports participation in sports but insists that fairness must come first. Additionally, she also opposes the notion of a distinct division for transgender athletes, saying that it would still pit biological men against women, compromising fair competition.

“I don’t think a third category (for transgender athletes) would suffice. Because at the end of the day, you would still very much have males competing against females,” Gaines added. “So, do you further break it down between males who identify as women? And then, do you go even further? Again, fairness and safety matter, even on the men’s side between men who started puberty blockers before puberty for example, and it’s just too much,” she said (via deseret.com).

However, according to deseret.com, not everyone agrees with Riley Gaines. Dawn Staley, the head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball team, supports transgender athletes playing in the category they choose.

