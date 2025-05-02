"Wasn't even in my head" - Katie Ledecky makes feelings on her impressive last-minute victory at TYR Pro Swim Series

Olympic champion Katie Ledecky revealed her thoughts after the intense race between her and the Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh at the TYR Pro Swim series. The Olympic champion overcame McIntosh in a closely contested 400m freestyle race to win it in record time.

Ledecky was way behind McIntosh at the 300-meter mark when she decided to go for a wild dash. The 28-year-old swimmer not only overcame her Canadian counterpart but also won the race by a margin of 1.47 seconds.

In her conversation with NBC Sports after the race, Ledecky opened up on whether she thought about the 3:56 mark.

"I don't know If I ever thought I was to be 3:56 again, like it just wasn't even in my head for tonight for sure," Ledecky said.

Ledecky further thanked Summer McIntosh for the impressive headstart. In her words,

"So I mean, all credit to Summer [for the head start], she's always a great swimmer."

Katie Ledecky previously achieved her second best timing in women's 1500m freestyle race at the TYR Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale. The 28-year-old Olympic champion recorded the timing of 15:24.51, her second best timing since the world record she established in 2018.

Katie Ledecky recounts her experience at the Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky shares her experience at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Katie Ledecky became one of the most decorated female swimmers of all time at the Paris Olympics. The 28-year-old American swimming sensation won two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze medal at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year.

Ledecky recounted her experience with former teammates Katie Hoff Anderson and Missy Franklin on the podcast channel 'Unfiltered Waters.' The Olympic champion mentioned that she was frustrated with her first three swims at the Paris Olympics. Ledecky stated,

"So the 400 free [400m freestyle] prelim and final um, I was four down in the final. I don't think I've ever been over four minutes in an international meet, and it it didn't feel like a four minute swim, it felt like at least a 3:59, it felt decent um, so I was just a little surprised but at the same time, I was really happy with the bronze, I wasn't disappointed with that."

Katie Ledecky won a bronze medal in the women's 400m freestyle race and contributed to the silver medal won by Team USA in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics. The 28-year-old swimmer went on to win consecutive gold medals in both the 800m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle event.

