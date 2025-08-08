"Wasn't even thinking about it"- Hezly Rivera opens up about being youngest team member at Paris Olympics

Hezly Rivera recently shed light on her feelings about being one of the youngest athletes at the Paris Olympics last year. She was just 16 years old when she represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games.Rivera was the youngest athlete on the women's gymnastics team during the Paris Olympics, which saw her win a gold medal in the team all-around event. Even though she didn't participate in the final round, she still clinched the gold medal because she was part of the qualifying team that earned the spot for the final.Now, a year after the celebrations, she recently spoke about her experience at the quadrennial event. During a recent conversation with Smoothie King Center, she was asked about her thoughts on feeling pressured for being one of the youngest athletes in the Summer Olympics. Rivera dismissed the feeling of pressure and recalled having a good time at the event.&quot;I didn't feel any pressure, I actually wasn't even thinking about that but I was just having a good time with all the girls and my coaches and family, so, I was definitely very grateful,&quot; said Hezly Rivera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with this, she was also asked several other questions, including if she took inspiration from any other gymnast, how she balances her competition and normal life, and multiple more. The 17-year-old is now gearing up to join Louisiana State University in 2026.Hezly Rivera made her feelings known about joining Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles in major career achievement Hezly Rivera recently joined Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles in being one of the official signature athletes for GK Elite, which is the official apparel sponsor for Team USA Gymnastics. On July 8, the 17-year-old shared this major achievement on her Instagram handle, where she uploaded a bunch of pictures posing with a leotard and also shared some unseen pictures of her childhood in the gym.Along with this, she penned a heartfelt note in the caption, opening up about her feelings on receiving this major achievement. She also wrote about how far she has come and praised the little version of herself.&quot;From wearing GK as a little girl… to now having my own signature line. This isn’t just about leos. It’s about the little girl who wore GK to practice with dreams so big they felt impossible. It’s about the girl no one saw coming. The underdog with a quiet fire. It’s about every moment she wanted to give up, but didn’t. Every fall, every tear, every prayer. It’s about faith, fight, and the belief that with God, hard work, and heart… anything is possible,&quot; wrote Hezly Rivera. She further wrote an inspirational message for young girls, reminding them that nothing is impossible and advising them to believe in themselves rather than others' expectations.In the 2025 season, Hezly Rivera competed at the Pan American Championships, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event and two bronze medals in the individual all-around event and balance beam. She also competed at the 2025 Winter Cup, where she only competed in the balance beam and earned a ninth-place finish.