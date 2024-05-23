WATCH: 10-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt turns keynote speaker as she inspires graduates of the University of Georgia to discover their purpose

Swimming legend Allison Schmitt delivered the keynote address at the University of Georgia's commencement ceremony. The 33-year-old previously represented the college's swim team.

After making her Olympics debut in the Beijing Summer Games in 2008, Allison Schmitt went on to dominate the circuit. She participated in four Olympics and won at least a medal in each of them. Having achieved multiple world records over a glittering career, schmitt received an invitation to address her alma mater, University of Georgia's 2024 graduating class.

The Olympic medalist spoke to the graduates at length inspiring them to find their purpose and contribute effectively to society by making a difference for a better future, The University posted the video with an insightful caption about the keynote address by Schmitt.

"Allison Schmitt, keynote speaker, four-time Olympian, 10-time Olympic medalist in swimming, and former Bulldog inspired graduates to find their own reason why and discover their purpose, reminding them that they can make a difference simply by leading with their hearts. We're grateful to this Bulldog for sharing her story and advice with the Class of 2024!" read the caption.

Allison Schmitt won 10 Olympic medals during her career

Schmitt during 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 5

Allison Schmitt made her Olympic debut at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. She won the bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay as a part of the team that created a new American record.

In her next Olympic appearance at the London Olympics in 2012, Schmitt won five medals amidst several record-breaking performances. She dominated the pack in the 200m freestyle and clocked 1:53.61 breaking the American and Olympic records thereby winning the gold medal.

Furthermore, she went on to win the gold medal in the 4x200m Freestyle relay as well as 4x100m medley. She concluded the campaign with three gold medals, one silver, and a bronze medal, making it the most successful Olympic outing of her career.

Schmitt had another impressive showing in her third appearance at the prestigious event in Rio in 2016. She won a gold as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team, while clinching silver in the 4x100m freestyle contingent.

Schmitt made her fourth Olympic appearance at the Tomyo Games, winning a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a bronze medal in the 4x100m Freestyle relay.

Additionally, the American also has eight World Championships medals to her name (five long course, three short course).