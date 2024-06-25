WATCH: Anna Hall, her family, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee emotional as American qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024

North American indoor record holder Anna Hall had her family and heptathlon icon Jackie Joyner-Kersee moved as she punched a ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. Hall won her combined events competition to confirm her berth for the French Games.

Hailing from Colorado, United States, the 23-year-old is acclaimed as one of the most promising athletic figures to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympics in July.

Anna Hall's recent performances have fueled fans' hopes, particularly her silver medal win at the 2023 World Athletics Championship with an incredible score of 6720 points, just 20 points shy of Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain, who secured the gold.

Coming from an injury that kept her out for almost six months, Hall blazed through the Hayward Field Stadium on day four of the trials to win the final event of the heptathlon—the 800-meter race—to not only win the title but also her spot in her maiden Summer Games. With this, the athlete also redeemed herself from a stumble in the hurdles that cost her the Tokyo Olympics ticket three years ago.

As she approached the finish line of the 800 meters to win the two-day heptathlon, Anna Hall was moved to tears, overwhelmed by the moment. Adding to her joy, her family and the legendary heptathlon athlete and two-time Olympic champion in the domain, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, were there in the bleachers to celebrate her victory.

Following the victory, Anna Hall ran towards the stands to hug her family members, who were tearful with joy at her remarkable achievement. "On Her Turf" shared the video of the same on their X handle, writing:

"Just look at what qualifying for the Olympics meant to Anna Hall and her family."

"Disbelief that it all worked out" - Anna Hall on her historic performance

Anna Hall was rooting to make it to her first Olympics in Tokyo, but things took a gnarly turn, and she broke the navicular bone of her left foot during the 100-meter hurdles event of the trials, leading to a heartbreaking end to her Olympic dreams.

Nevertheless, she did not let that happen this time around, and the Valor Christian graduate showed up with full force in Eugene, Oregon, to get one step closer to being an Olympic champion.

Talking about her victory, Hall told the reporters (as quoted by Olympics.com):

"I felt so ready [for this year]. ... I would be disbelief that it all worked out [this way]. These past few days I really tapped into my self-belief and really telling myself, 'No, you've been here before. You can do this.'"

She concluded by saying that she was not feeling ready for the trials just a week ago.