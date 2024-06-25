WATCH: Anna Hall gets emotional as she books Paris Olympics berth after knee injury comeback

Anna Hall earned 6614 heptathlon points after winning the 800m in 2:04.39, securing her Paris Olympic berth. The 23-year-old's monumental win came months after she underwent knee surgery.

Hall, who is the North American indoor record holder for pentathlon, suffered a PCL injury and bone bruise in the knee while training in July 2023. She competed at the 2023 World Championships and won silver in the heptathlon, finishing with 6720 points.

Hall later underwent knee surgery in January 2024, which saw her miss the World Indoor Championships. She eventually made her comeback to track in April at the Tom Jones Memorial.

Anna Hall competed at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in heptathlon. On the first day, she competed in the 100m hurdles, 200m, and high jump to collect 3884 points. The following day, she competed in the long jump, and javelin, and clocked 2:04.39 in the final 800m event, which secured her qualification for the Paris Olympics. All-in-all, Hall bagged 6614 points in the trials.

Trending

In a video posted on X, the 23-year-old was visibly emotional after she crossed the finish line in the 800m event.

Expand Tweet

Hall will compete in her maiden edition of the Olympics in 2024, as she missed out on the Tokyo Games after breaking the navicular bone in her left foot at the Trials that year.

"My heart is broken that I didn’t get to put up the score I know I was ready for and my Olympic dreams (for this year) were shattered before my eyes," Hall said on missing out on Tokyo 2020.

Anna Hall - "Every day I wake up with the goal of becoming an Olympian"

Anna Hall and Taliyah Brooks with their respective medals after the heptathlon event of the U.S. Olympic trials

Anna Hall earned her Paris qualification and cried throughout the NBC interview after her race. The 23-year-old siad that she had been dreaming of being an Olympian since she was a child.

"Every day I wake up with the goal of becoming an Olympian. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl," said Hall.

Hall is the only woman to break the 6700-point mark in the heptathlon and clock below 55 seconds in the 400m hurdles event. Anna Hall recorded her personal best time of 6,988 points in Heptathlon at the 2023 Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria.