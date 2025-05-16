WATCH: Atlanta Vibe's Khori Louis throws first pitch for the Atlanta Braves' game against Washington Nationals

Atlanta Vibe Volleyball player Khori Louis was invited to attend an MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. Louis, who plays as a middle blocker for the Vibe, was invited by the Braves to attend the game, where she threw the ceremonial first pitch. The Braves ultimately went on to win the match against the Nationals, beating them with a score of 5-2.

Louis made her breakthrough in volleyball at a very young age, and commited to Florida State University when she was in the eighth grade. Louis went on to have a remarkable career at the collegiate level, where she became a AVCA Honorable Mention All-American in 2023. She also earned an invite to train with USA Volleyball team at their Spring Training Camp in 2024. She later began her pro career with the Vibe in 2025.

In a post shared on Instagram, Louis can be seen going to the Braves' stadium and also throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game. She recieved a jersey as well.

"@khorilouis did that 🤩 Thank you @braves for having us at your game today 🙌⚾️,"

Louis has already an impressive start to her professional career, earning the Pro Volleyball Federation Rising Star Award for 2025.

Khori Louis pens a heartfelt goodbye message for Florida State

Khori Louis (2nd from R) at a game between the San Diego Mojo and Atlanta Vibe - Source: Getty

Former Florida State middle blocker Khori Louis earlier made her feelings known on leaving the University. She represented Florida throughout her collegiate career, having joined them in 2021. She came into the University as the 96th overall player in the country and the 23rd-rated middle blocker by Prep Volleyball.

In a post on Instagram, Louis highlighted how she felt after graduating from FSU, writing:

""The reason you’re going through what you’re going through is to receive the things you’ve been praying for.”" I’d like to thank everyone who supported me throughout my collegiate experience at FSU. To my friends & family, thank you for pushing & encouraging me every step of the way. Even when I couldn’t see the vision, you did. I couldn’t have done this without y’all.❤️ Go Noles🍢"

Khori Louis broke the school record for career hitting percentage (.385) in 2023. She also earned an induction into the 2023 All-ACC First Team. Louis looks all set to have a remarkable professional career at the Atlanta Vibe.

