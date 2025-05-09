WATCH: Colorado Alum Emma Coburn’s inspiring commencement speech for CU Boulder's Class of 2025 

Emma Coburn delivered an inspiring speech at the University of Colorado Boulder's commencement ceremony. Coburn was in the running for the Paris Olympics, but a string of injuries sat her out of the US trials.

Coburn, the steeplechase specialist representing the United States, etched her name in history after winning gold at the 2017 World Championships, the first American to achieve so in 1952. She made the Olympic team in 2012, 2016, and 2020 and even won bronze in the 3000m steeplechase in the Rio edition.

She also boasted an impressive collegiate career, winning one indoor mile title and two steeplechase titles at the NCAA level. Now enjoying track downtime, Emma Coburn returned to her alma mater after receiving a special honor. She inspired the graduating class of 2025 with her inspiring message as she delivered the commencement address on May 8, 2025.

In her speech, she talked about her journey and suggested that the youngsters take the long route to success.

"I was a dreamer. I was always the doer. That is how I closed the gap, by doing. Not with one giant leap, but with a million small steps. Win at the things that don't require talent. You don't need talent to show up early, to be kind, to take feedback, to stay consistent. Those are choices, not gifts. Control what you can, let go of what you can't. When you focus on what you can control, you get stronger. When you obsess over what you can't, you get stuck."

She added:

"You will fail. You will fail at things you thought you would conquer, and that's okay. It happens to all of us. You will fall too, at work, in love, in life. It's not a matter of if, but when. So build your resilience now. Stack your capacity now. Learn how to rise. Victory isn't the absence of failure, it's the ability to move through it."

Coburn added 10 US National Champion titles to her resume.

Emma Coburn made her feelings known about the injury she sustained at the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League

Coburn at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - (Source: Getty)

Emma Coburn suffered a hamstring injury at the 2023 USATF Championships, ending her title-winning bid. With poor health, she competed at the World Championships that year, but finished 28th, missing a spot in the final roster.

At the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League, Coburn injured a cartilage, sustained torn ligaments, and fractured her medial malleolus. After the heartbreak, the 34-year-old shared a post on X, expressing her disappointment, saying:

"Dang it. Tweaked my ankle on a water jump with 1k to go. Had to DNF. I’ll be okay, just a disappointing return to racing after ending last season with my hamstring injury.”

Emma Coburn also won the 3000m steeplechase title at the IAAF Continental Cup in 2014.

