After the successful conclusion of the Xiamen and Shanghai Diamond League, it is time for the Qatari capital to host the Doha Diamond League 2024. Track and field athletes from across the globe will participate in the event starting May 10, 2024. The track is already star-studded with athletes training ahead.

The annual one-day event of the Diamond League circuit is a build-up to the finals in Eugene, later in 2024. At the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, athletes will lock horns with each other in action-packed feats.

2024 flung open with the Xiamen Diamond League, on April 20, 2024. It had the likes of Christian Coleman finishing with the 100m win and Mondo Duplantis with the Pole vault victory, among others. Coleman showcased his flair at the Xiamen Diamond League but settled for the 100m silver, while Fred Kerley joined him with bronze.

Other notable athletes who made headlines were Chase Jackson in shotput, Daryll Neita in 200m, and Devynne Charlton in 100m. It's now time for the Doha Diamond League 2024 and the 'heat is on'. Doha Diamond League took to its official Instagram handle to compile training clips of different athletes.

The caption read:

"The heat is on in Doha as athletes from around the globe will compete for glory at #DohaDiamondLeague!"

From leaping over hurdles to running laps on the track, from muscle stretching to on-field camaraderie, the athletes were seen sweating it out in Doha. This will be the third Diamond League stop of 2024.

Athletes to root for at the Doha Diamond League 2024

Pitching up for the Doha Diamond League 2024, the women's 100m roster will be led by US athletes Celera Barnes with a personal best of 10.94 and Tamari Davis with 10.83. The 100m hurdles would further be taken forward by Amber Hughes and Alaysha Johnson as top favorites.

Kenny Bednarek, Olympic silver medalist, and Lindsey Courtney grace the 200m men's list, with 19.68 and 19.71 PBs, respectively. Quincy Hall will line up in the 400m, among others.

At the 2023 Doha Diamond League, Sha'Carri Richardson posted a remarkable 10.76s to set the meeting record, which will have her counterpart Tamara Davis vying for. Richardson will be absent from the Qatari capital, but she made her much-awaited entry at both the Xiamen and Shanghai Diamond League.

On May 19, 2024, Rabat/Marrakech will host the fourth leg of the Diamond League.