Female bodybuilder Nashali Alma fights off male attacker at gym

Nashali Alma, a 24-year-old Florida-based NPC bodybuilder and fitness influencer, was attacked by a man in Tampa, Florida.

In a video shared by NBC News, Alma was attacked by 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones on January 22 inside a gym. She defended herself and got herself to safety from her male attacker.

What happened with Nashali Alma?

Nashali Alma is an online gym coach with over 33 thousand followers on her Instagram. She usually works out at her Inwood Park Apartment Complex's gym in Tampa, Florida.

On January 22, around 10 PM, according to the Sheriff's Office, security footage shows Alma unknowingly allowing her male attacker to enter the gym.

Video footage showed Thomas-Jones approaching Alma as she worked out and attempting to grab her waist. She screamed at him to stop chasing her but he just kept moving forward.

The 25-year-old brave fitness trainer fought the male attacker and defended herself throughout the horrific incident. She was initially pushed down and pinned by the attacker. But she managed to fight back and dial 911 right away, before unleashing a hefty amount of punches.

In the end, Nashali Alma was able to stand up and get herself out of the gym. Xavier Thomas-Jones again attempted to break into another apartment of a different lady, but he was apprehended by the police.

According to FOX13, the male attacker Thomas-Jones allegedly confessed to beating and restraining Alma in order to rape her after his detention. He is said to have targeted the other unnamed lady because he found her to be 'beautiful'.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Nashali Alma's male attacker is still detained and is accused of sexual violence, false imprisonment, burglary, and abduction.

The sheriff in charge was motivated by Alma's bravery and thought that more women would be influenced by her narrative in the future.

"As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape."

Alma also spoke about the things that were on her mind while fighting the male attacker.

"My parents always told me in life to never give up on anything, and that's one thing I always kept in mind while I was fighting him."

Nashali Alma, a bodybuilder, has participated in a few competitions recently. Her most recent competition was the 2022 NPC USA Southern Championships when she won the Wellness division.

A self-defense expert, Patrick Lockton, the founder of the Krav Maga Institute in New York, appreciated Alma's efforts. He said that her quick thinking under pressure was key.

"She fought back and most importantly, she didn't freeze, she didn't fall into his trap"

Women do not always have the same luck that Alma had. A man from LA Fitness reportedly harassed and abused TikToker Jessi Balter in November 2021 after following her home from the gym.

LA Fitness denounced the man's behavior and instituted specific seminars to assist gym staff in recognizing potentially hazardous circumstances.

Nashali Alma, like Jessi Balter, wants her horrific video to persuade women to adopt safer habits while they're out by themselves. Her experience serves as a sharp reminder of the importance of self-defense training in instances like these.

