Top 5 bodybuilders turned WWE Superstars

Several WWE Superstars have found their way into the company through a variety of different professions. Bodybuilding is one that has seen a lot of performers transition into the world of pro wrestling.

While it's understandable why bodybuilders would choose WWE as their destination, given strength and physique are requirements for both the forms, not many of them have had long careers in the wrestling business.

Skill is the most important factor, and only those possessing it can carve out a fruitful career. On that note, let's take a look at some bodybuilders who were immensely successful in WWE.

#5 Sting (WWE, 2014-2020)

One of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time, Sting pursued a career in bodybuilding before deciding to enter squared circle. Once the co-owner of a health club of Gold's Gym, one of the biggest chain of international co-ed fitness centers, he switched careers after watching a wrestling show in Los Angeles.

He would go on to have a glittering career in wrestling, as he found success in NWA, WCW, and in WWE as well in the final stages of his career. He recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

#4 Alexa Bliss (WWE, 2013-present)

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss bodybuilding pic.twitter.com/IrcBqp1Q2F — The Fanie Squad #RIPChadwick (@FanieFo02141835) December 8, 2019

Five-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female Superstars of the modern era. Before signing with WWE in 2013, Bliss competed in several fitness competitions across the USA. She was one of the youngest female athletes to earn an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBF) pro-card.

She joined WWE at the relatively young age of 22, with no prior experience, thus making her a true homegrown star for the company.

#3 Batista (WWE, 2002-2019)

Batista

One of the most physically-imposing WWE Superstars of all time, Batista had quite a difficult upbringing and considers bodybuilding to be the factor that brought about some stability in his life. Signing with the company in 2002, after being rejected by WCW earlier, Dave Bautista was somewhat of a late bloomer as he chose pro-wrestling as a career only after he turned 30.

Advertisement

A six-time world champion and a bonafide acting star, he hung up his wrestling boots on April 8, 2019.

#2 Triple H (WWE, 1995-present)

How A 51-Year-Old Triple H Went From A Bodybuilding Kid To Becoming An Absolute Monster - https://t.co/rVombEx2R0 #bodybuilding #workout https://t.co/J3l9Jl5NWu — Fatloss Muscle-X (@fatlossmusclex) August 3, 2020

Having been a wrestling fan since childhood, the very reason Triple H took up bodybuilding was to look like his favorite WWE Superstars. He won the Mr.Teenage New Hampshire at the age of 19. He soon started working as a manager in a gym, through which he formed connections that allowed him to sign with WCW in 1994, and eventually with WWE in 1995.

A 14-time world champion, he's currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for the company.

#1 John Cena (WWE, 2001-present)

John Cena

Advertisement

Arguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena held a variety of jobs before becoming a pro-wrestler. One of those gigs was of a bodybuilder. Competing in quite a few competitions, he found limited success. However, it proved to a catalyst for igniting his interest in pro-wrestling.

He went on to sign with WWE in 2001, where he carved one of the most successful careers in the company's history by winning the world title a staggering 16 times.