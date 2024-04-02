Watch: Gabby Douglas shares a glimpse of her floor routine  training ahead of highly anticipated comeback in the Olympic season

Gabby Douglas set the gymnastics world ablaze with excitement and anticipation when she announced her decision to make a comeback in 2024 with the Paris Olympics berth as her target. However, three months into 2024, the former Olympic gold medalist is yet to make a comeback in the professional circuit.

Earlier, she decided to make a comeback after eight years at the Winter Cup 2024. However, Douglas had to postpone her plans as she tested positive for COVID-19. The Winter Cup 2024 was highly anticipated considering Douglas' comeback as well as Suni Lee's preparation to have a skill named after her at the Baku World Cup in 2024.

Due to the selection criteria set by the United States Gymnastics committee, Douglas was not included in the squad competing at the National Team Camp 2024, which was a qualification event for International contests later this month. This brings about a lot of uncertainty regarding her comeback.

Fueling more anticipation among fans, Douglas took to Instagram to share a video of her practicing her floor routine.

"Detailing coming soon #grinding #24," she captioned the video

Douglas is yet to announce the exact event in which she would be making a comeback. With many gymnastics contests lined up in April as well as in May, Douglas has many opportunities ahead of her to prove herself before the coveted Olympic trials in June 2024.

Gabby Douglas at the Olympics

Gabby Douglas 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials - Women's Gymnastics - Day 2

Gabby Douglas made her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Olympics. After putting forward incredible performances at the United States Olympic trials, she was one of the favorites to achieve Olympic glory.

She was a part of the "Fierce Five", the United States Women's gymnastics team that won the team gold medal after 16 years. Of them all, Douglas was the only gymnast to compete in all four disciplines during the team final.

She created history after winning the gold medal in the individual all-around event by becoming the first-ever African American gymnast to achieve this incredible feat. Moreover, Douglas became the first American gymnast to conclude her Olympic campaign with two gold medals.

The Rio Olympics campaign also proved to be successful for Douglas. She clinched the gold medal in the team event but failed to qualify for the all-around final after finishing third in the qualifying rounds by a very small margin. The American finished seventh in the uneven bars final and concluded her Rio Olympics campaign with one gold medal.