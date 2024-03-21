WATCH: Gabby Thomas shares glimpses of Day 140 of her training for 2024 Paris Olympics

Two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas recently shared a few glimpses from her training session ahead of the hotly awaited 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are slated for July 26, 2024, in the French capital with the athletics events beginning on August 11 at Stade de France. Thomas secured two medals, including a silver in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 200m events at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The American sprinter recently shared a video of her training session on Tuesday (March 19), which began with the Olympian warming up alongside her training group. In the video, uploaded on Wednesday (March 20), she took her fans through her training regime, which included some speed and sprint work.

Thomas started the training session by practicing the starts on the blocks before moving on to performing a total of four sprints - two with and two without a weight vest, admitting her dislike for them.

"Day 140 of training for the Olympics," Thomas says in the video. "I can't stress enough how important it is to actually love the environment that you're in. I love my training group. We always have so much fun together. I actually look forward to coming to practice everyday."

Thomas was seen training with the group for the 2024 World Athletics Relays that are scheduled to be held on May 4 and 5 at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. She ended her four-hour training routine with a weightlifting session.

Watch the video below:

"I'm saving back energy" - Gabby Thomas reveals her pre-race routine

Gabby Thomas unveils her pre-performance routine.

Apart from her Olympic exploits, Gabby Thomas has secured a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and a silver medal in the 200m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital.

The Olympian and World Champion admitted during a recent interview with The Wear House that she religiously follows a pre-race routine that emphasizes on her being calm rather than listening to music and hyping up.

"When I warm up for track meets I don't listen to music," Thomas said. "I don't even have a mobile playlist because I'm just getting in such a calm zone. I'm focusing and I'm saving back energy. I wanna get back to the line that's when I pop off and that when I go this is it."

Further, Thomas also highlighted the significance of overall training, including physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"It's just pure running and I'm a sprinter, so by the time you get to the Olympics you want to be at like your top peak performance - physically, mentally, emotionally, and so, everything we do is for that one moment and you can't even be a little bit off," she said.

With her string of victories over the past few years, the 27-year-old Atlanta native stands as one of America's favorites to clinch a medal in Paris.