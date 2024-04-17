WATCH: Gabby Thomas shows off her new hairstyle for the Team USA media summit

Gabby Thomas was recently seen flaunting her new hairstyle ahead of the 2024 Team USA Media Summit.

With 105 days left for the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee scheduled the 2024 Team USA Media Summit from Monday to Wednesday, April 15 to 17, 2024.

More than 100 athletes, who represent the summer Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Bodies, are expected to be present at the 2024 Team USA Media Summit, held at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square in New York City.

Thomas, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver and bronze medalist, was one of the 100+ elite athletes to feature at the media summit. The American sprinter sported a new sleek hairstyle at the event. She shared a video of herself with fans on social media unveiling the new hairstyle. In the video, Thomas is seen grooving to the music, as she captioned it:

"Waking up with fresh braids," and added a heart-eye emoji.

Along with the athletes, the media summit will also be attended by USOPC leadership and expert Team USA service providers. The Team USA Media Summit is held after seven years, with the last edition being held in 2017.

The 2024 Team USA Media Summit commenced with a grand opening at the Central Park Boathouse on Sunday, April 14.

"Putting on a performance that I can be proud of" - Gabby Thomas opens up on her aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas speaks during the Team USA Media Summit in New York City.

Gabby Thomas recently disclosed her goal of putting up her best performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She secured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze medal in the 200m race at the Tokyo Olympics. Reflecting on her glorious victories, she admitted that displaying her best performance brought her more pride than winning medals.

"It was about the fact that I put on a performance that I was proud of, and that was my best season to date. If I can go and replicate that in Paris I'll be really happy. Hopefully that ends up with a gold medal," Thomas said in an interview with SkySports.

"Everybody wants a gold medal. A gold medal would be great and that's the pinnacle and the peak of athletics. But for me it's really about doing my best and putting on a performance that I can be proud of and knowing that I worked hard."

Gabby Thomas will be seen locking horns with elite athletes, including Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson, in Paris.

