WATCH: Ilona Maher beams in joy as she meets Alan Bersten in Dancing with the stars reunion

By Nancy Singh
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 27, 2024 - Source: Getty
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten - Source: getty

Ilona Maher and her former DWTS dance partner, Alan Bersten, recently reunited at the dedication night of the ongoing 34th season of the show. This year, the latter is paired with actress Elaine Hendrix.

Maher was a part of the 33rd season of DWTS, where she teamed with Bersten, and they delivered several impressive dance routines throughout the show and reached the finals. However, the duo secured the second position. Now, almost a year later, the duo once again reunited on the sets of the 34th season of DWTS.

On October 14, the show hosted dedication night, where the participants paid tribute to their friends and family with emotional dancing routines. On this day, Maher reunited with Bersten, and a video of their meet-up is making rounds on the internet. The DWTS shared the video on their Instagram, where both of them were seen beaming with joy as they jumped and adorably hugged each other. The post's caption read:

"The emotions of #DedicationNight have started already 😭 So happy to see our girl @ilonamaher back in the #DWTS ballroom ❤️"

Following the conclusion of the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars, Ilona Maher shared a video on Instagram, reflecting on her time at the show and opening up about her partnership with Bersten.

Ilona Maher's former dance partner Alan Bersten made his feelings known about their bond

Months after the wrapping up of the 33rd season of DWTS, Ilona Maher's former partner, Alan Bersten, appeared on the talk show 'House of Maher,' hosted by Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. Here, he was asked about his bond with the rugby player, to which he said that they did everything together, which made their relationship 'really fun.' (16:17 onwards)

"Some seasons, you know, you just do your job, you go in, you rehearse, and you leave. I feel like we became friends. We went to rest, we went to eat all the time, we went to the spa all the time, we worked out together. It was more than like oh, let's just dance, and I think that's what made the relationship really fun and the partnership really good," said Ilona Maher's partner.
He added:

"It's weird because again, I've done this so many times , you never know what to expect. So, I got very lucky with you, Ilona."

Ilona Maher recently reacted in disbelief after Bersten returned for DWTS' new season.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
