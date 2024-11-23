WATCH: Ilona Maher's DWTS partner talks about duo's rehearsal routine ahead of the show's finals

Ilona Maher's dance partner, Alan Bersten, recently shared his excitement over their rehearsals. The two also revealed their rehearsal routine for the upcoming DWTS finale.

The Olympic bronze medalist, competing in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars, is gearing up for the reality show's finale. After reaching the finals last week, her dance partner shared an Instagram story showing their preparations for the finale routine.

In the first story, he discussed their day and the types of dances they would rehearse, noting the rehearsals would continue late into Friday night.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten during Rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars Show / Source: Instagram / @alanbersten

He said:

Trending

"Good morning, everybody, it is Friday. Ilona is here..(Maher speaks in the background) I don't either, it is Friday though, um, we got a big day today, We are going to be doing freestyle, we're going to be doing redemption dance. We got a lot going on today. Um but we're excited, and we're just starting rehearsals, we will be here until very late today. It's going to be a long day" (0:01 onwards)

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten during their DWTS Show Rehearsals / Source: Instagram / @alanbersten

In his second story, Bersten said:

"Going to the stage to try our freestyle out. We'll see what it looks like. I'm excited!!"

Maher added:

"Just check it out for you guys!"

They discussed their costume fitting and shared excitement for the upcoming DWTS finale.

Ilona Maher on her bond with Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten during DWTS Semi-finals / Photo: Instagram / @ilonamaher

Finalists Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten shared their bond on the Dancing with the Stars show, highlighting their friendship. The duo is known for their humourous online videos.

In a November 2024 interview with People.com, the 28-year-old Olympic champion revealed why they think they have formed a friendship on the show.

"We're both annoying.", said Maher.

Bersten added:

"Our stupidity, have you seen a dumb and dumber?"

Maher continued explaining:

"We both don't shut up. We're similar. And also, having somebody who doesn't tell you to ever tone yourself down. If anything, Alan tells me to be funny."

She also revealed that her dance partner has been the motivation behind posting videos on social media during her time on the DWTS show.

She said:

"He was like, let's do it. Let's get it out there for people. I've always loved to show my personality online, and now I've gotten to show his a,nd it's been really great".

The duo is set to perform in the finale on November 26, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback