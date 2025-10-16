Watch: Ilona Maher shows off impressive strength lifting former DWTS partner Alan Bersten in heels after their Season 34 reunion

Ilona Maher lifted Alan Bersten in a heartfelt moment after the rugby star joined her former dance partner at the dedication night in DWTS' 34th edition. Maher represented Team USA at the 2025 Rugby World Cup. Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten were partnered in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. The pair not only set the stage ablaze with their stellar performances but also earned love and support from fans across the nation. Bersten helped Maher to extend her wings on the stage and even channel her strength through powerful characters like Luisa Madrigal from Encanto. Maher and Bersten reached the finals and finished as runners-up behind the winners, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. Even after the show ended, the dance pair stayed connected and often showcased their loving bond on several occasions. In the current DWTS edition's Dedication Night, where participants dedicated their performances to friends and family, Maher surprised Bersten. In a recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old lifted her former dance partner in heels, like old times, and he enjoyed the moment with his arms wide open.&quot;First thing Alan does is make me lift him. Classic. @dancingwiththestars,&quot; Maher's comment read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another heartwarming video that went viral, Maher sneakily touched Bersten on the back backstage, eliciting an ecstatically surprised reaction from the professional dancer. The two then hugged and jumped in joy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaher made a guest appearance on the DWTS Tour earlier this year. Ilona Maher once expressed how Alan Bersten helped her embrace her femininity on the dance stageMaher at the USA v Samoa - Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A - (Source: Getty)Ilona Maher has always challenged societal beauty standards and used her social media platforms to promote self-acceptance. As a body positivity advocate, the rugby player found the best way to embrace her femininity on the Dancing With the Stars stage, all thanks to her partner, Alan Bersten. In an interview with Parade in January this year, Maher revealed that being with Bersten helped her embrace her femininity despite performing maneuvers that require strength. &quot;What's so cool about having a partner like Alan, because though I did the things like lifting him and things that aren't considered to be for a woman or feminine, (but) I still felt very feminine and beautiful whenever I did it. And I didn't feel like it took away from who I am or made me feel a certain way, I think it (was) just a celebration of my strength more than anything.”Ilona Maher was part of the US National team that won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.