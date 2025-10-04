  • home icon
  WATCH: Jordan Chiles breaks down in tears on DWTS as judge Carrie Ann Inaba praises her after vulnerable performance about anxiety

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:17 GMT
Iowa State v UCLA - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles recently broke down in tears on Dancing With The Stars. She delivered a vulnerable performance about anxiety on week three of the show, and as she was praised by judge Carrie Ann Inaba for her honesty, the gymnast couldn't hold back her emotions.

Chiles is one of the best known gymnasts in America and this year she joined the cast for the 34th season of DWTS. On Thursday, October 2, the American teamed up with dance partner Ezra Sosa and delivered an incredibly moving performance on the song ‘Anxiety’ for TikTok Night.

After the performance, Carrie Ann Inaba praised Jordan Chiles’ vulnerable display, saying,

“First, as someone who also deals with anxiety and I know there's a lot of people who watch the show that deal with anxiety, thank you for sharing your story and being so honest and up front right now in this dance and using dance as a tool. I want to say that that was an example of how to be smooth and fierce.”
In response, Chiles broke down in tears at the compliment. Watch a video of the moment below:

For their moving performance, Chiles and Sosa scored 24 out of a possible 30, the highest score of the night.

Jordan Chiles reflects on her emotional TikTok night performance

Chiles at the New York Fashion Week (Image Source: Getty)
Over the years, Jordan Chiles has been vocal about the importance of mental health, especially as an athlete. After her incredibly moving TikTok night dance about anxiety, the gymnast opened up about the emotional moment, telling Extra TV,

“I think the emotions really came out of the fact that I was able to express my anxiety through a dance that not only was it able to really uplift a lot of people, but just to understand that you can be strong and you can still be passionate about everything that you're doing in life and that you're not alone. So, it was really cool just to be able to finally just let loose and let my body tell its story how it needs to be told.”

As a gymnast, Jordan Chiles rose to fame during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when she helped the US claim silver in the team event. Four years later, the 24-year-old was a part of the American team that won gold at the Paris Olympics. Chiles is also a three-time World Championships medalist and a three-time NCAA champion.

