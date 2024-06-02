WATCH: Julien Alfred creates a new National record with PB winning the women's 100m at Racers Grand Prix 2024

St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred edged out her rivals to claim the 100m victory at the 2024 Racer's Grand Prix. She not only ran in her personal best time of 10.78s but also in a national record-breaking time.

Julien Alfred, 22, holds the North American indoor world record in the 60m. But her blazing speed in the 100m was enough to defeat the 100m reigning champion Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial.

This achievement came after she etched her name in the 60m and 200m world all-time lists, stemming from the 2023 NCAA Indoors Championships.

To kick start the Olympic season impressively, Julien Alfred claimed a historic win in the 60m, clocking 6.98s to mark a world-leading time. At the 2024 Racers Grand Prix, she aimed to repeat her win streak, avenging her Prefontaine Classic 100m loss.

Julien Alfred ran the 100m in a National record time of 10.78s to earn a personal best at the Racers Grand Prix. The track world lauded the accomplishment, posting videos of the speedy sprinter in action, captured in an X post.

Her last 100m time at the Prefontaine Classic was 0.10s behind World champion Sha'Carri Richardson.

Toward the beginning of the 2023 season, Alfred became the first woman to go sub7 in the 60m at the NCAA level. That time secured her name as the eighth fastest woman in the world 60m all-time list. At the NCAA Indoors in Albuquerque, Alfred's phenomenal 200m time of 22.01s kept her behind the world record by just two-hundredths of a second.

In 2024, her Glasgow World Indoor Championships gold medal was the first-ever World Indoors medal of St. Lucian.

"I wanted to be with a coach like that" - Julien Alfred on coach Edrick Floreal who trained Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The University of Texas athlete crossed paths with coach Edrick Floreal in 2018, and the following year, she started training under him. Her primary reason for choosing the University of Texas was Floreal.

The one thing that drew her attention was Edrick Floreal coached big track names like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles world record holder), Keni Harrison (former 100m hurdles world record holder), and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (the first Puerto Rico Afro-Latino to win an Olympic gold).

"While I was in high school in Jamaica, I watched him coach Sydney (McLaughlin-Levrone), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, he was also coaching Keni (Harrison) at the time. Seeing him have a huge amount of great athletes, I wanted to be with a coach like that," said Alfred (via World Athletics).

Julien Alfred will look forward to making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, going into the competition as one of the medal favorites.