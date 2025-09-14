Watch: Kishane Thompson’s Usain Bolt-esque gesture wins hearts at World Athletics Championships

Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson’s simple and sweet gesture has gone viral online on Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships. Thompson is now all set for the men’s final after finishing second in semifinal Heat 2, clocking 9.85 seconds, and qualifying for the men’s 100m final.Ahead of his semifinal race, the athlete shared fist bumps with a volunteer during the pre-race build-up while chatting casually. Fans shared the moment widely, noting the resemblance to Usain Bolt’s iconic gestures, as the legendary sprinter has always been known for treating staff and volunteers with respect. Bolt famously handed his cap to a volunteer during the pre-race build-up at the London 2012 Olympics. A fan shared the video of Thompson online, writing: “Usain Bolt-esque in MANY ways. LETS GO SIR. KISHANE THOMPSON” Thompson’s Usain Bolt-esque gesture wins hearts, and fans reacted, writing: &quot;That's such a Usain Bolt-esque kind of interaction by Kishane. The man is so calm, &quot; one fan wrote Reminding us of Usain Bolt sportsmanship, another fan reactedRemind me of Bolt at 2012 Olympics, fan added. Bolt vibes gives a Bolt mentality, another fan added. Meanwhile, it’s set to be a big show in Tokyo as Kenny Bednarek, Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, Kayinsola Ajayi, Letsile Tebogo, Akani Simbine, and Gift Leotlela all qualified for the men’s 100m final.Kishane Thompson asserts confidence in his abilities after Jamaican Nationals victory World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyOlympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson had a strong 2025 season, running a world-leading time of 9.75 s at the Jamaican Trials. The 24-year-old athlete is now aiming for his first gold medal at the World Championships.In a conversation with Citius Mag, Thompson shared his thoughts after his performance at the Jamaican Nationals.“I don’t think I’m ever gonna surprise myself. I know how capable I am. For me, it's just about understanding my speed a bit more and trusting it. I don’t think, if I even broke the world record, it would surprise me.” [3:47 onwards]“Just one target, honestly. Everybody wants gold, that’s the only target. I won’t come here and say, ‘Hey, I want silver or just a medal.’ I want gold. I need gold. Everyone that lines up is going for gold.”In the men’s 100m this season, Kishane Thompson holds the world lead, followed by Kenny Bednarek, Bryan Levell, Courtney Lindsey, and Oblique Seville. The men’s 100m final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships will happen today, Sunday, 14 September, at 10:20 PM JST.