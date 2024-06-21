WATCH: Lilly King's boyfriend goes down on one knee to propose after swimmer qualifies for 200m breaststroke at 2024 Paris Olympics

Lilly King booked her second Olympic seat after finishing second in the 200m breaststroke final. As she stepped out of the pool, the swimmer's boyfriend, James Wells, pulled off a surprise as he went down on his knees to propose to the former in front of her home crowd.

Lilly King won the 100m breaststroke final at the 2016 Rio Olympics, swimming in an Olympic record-breaking time of 1:04.93. She also raced in the 200m breaststroke in the semifinals but failed to qualify for the finals. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lilly King won the 100m breaststroke bronze after clocking 1:05.54 in the finals. Soon after, she earned the 200m breaststroke silver in 2:19.92, which was also her personal best time.

Having qualified in both events for the Paris Olympics, Lilly King became the first US swimmer to be on the run for 100m and 200m breaststroke in three consecutive Olympiads.

She clocked 2:19.92 in the 200m breaststroke race at the Olympic Trials behind Kate Douglass and accessorized her achievement with an engagement ring. In a video posted by Team USA, James Wells, King's boyfriend, went down on his knees to propose to her as they got engaged.

Midway through Wells' speech, Ling King understood the assignment and also the reason why she was asked to put down her hair after stepping out of the pool. Unsurprisingly, she said 'yes' to the proposal, and the couple enjoyed a long hug after the life-changing moment.

"Just to see you grow has been so awesome and I don't regret for a minute dropping my job and moving halfway across the country for us to move in together. It has been awesome and I am very excited to see where this is going, so, dear, I was wondering, Lilly Camille King, will you marry me?"

"This is what we do" - Lilly King jumped with joy after winning her first race in front of her home crowd in Indiana

The 2024 US Olympic Swim Trials is midway at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. Lilly King, hailing from the same state, beamed with pride when the audience erupted in cheers after her win. The Indiana University graduate later said that the best swimmers are from Indiana, who are taking swimming to great heights.

"This is a swimming state. This is what we do. I had a really special moment tonight, maybe basked in it a little longer with it being in Indiana, and also with it being my last trials. At this point in my career, I’ve done everything I want to. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself I can be," said King. (via Olympics.com)

The 27-year-old also announced that Paris Olympics 2024 would be her last Olympic stint.