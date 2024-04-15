WATCH: Lindsey Vonn shares intricacies of her unilateral Knee Replacement surgery

Lindsey Vonn underwent a major knee replacement surgery recently. Having informed her fans about going under the knife in 2023, she finally decided to undergo major surgery this year in an attempt to get to a final solution for her problem.

Lindsey Vonn retired from Alpine skiing after the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in 2019. Throughout her career as a skier, she encountered multiple setbacks in the form of injuries but Vonn managed to bounce back stronger.

These injuries had a long-term impact, due to which she had to undergo a major replacement surgery. Lindsey Vonn had been mentally preparing for the surgery since 2023. Taking to Instagram, the American shared the intricacies of her surgery with her fans who wished to know about the details of the complex medical procedure.

"Step by step of my unilateral knee replacement surgery. I had a lot of people writing about what the surgery entails so I thought it might be helpful and informative for those who were asking. Rehab is going to well so far! I’m cruising around without my hot pink walker so I’m pumped," she captioned the post.

Vonn went on to voice over the video from inside the operation theatre and explain the step-by-step breakdown of the procedure.

Lindsey Vonn's major injury that could have impacted her career

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS World Cup - Women's Super Combined

Lindsey Vonn dominated the skiing circuits since she was an amateur skier. Throughout her illustrious skiing career, she faced multiple hurdles and setbacks in the form of injuries but managed to bounce back stronger every time.

However, in the 2013 season, she suffered a major injury that could have had a huge impact on her career as a professional alpine skier. In November 2013, before competing at the Alpine Skiing World Cup, Vonn suffered a crash during training, injuring her right knee once again.

The impact of the crash was such that it partially led to a tear in her ACL. Due to the crash, she announced that she would not be competing in the early 2014 season in January.

“I am devastated to announce that I will not be able to compete in Sochi. I did everything I possibly could to somehow get strong enough to overcome having no ACL, but the reality has sunk in that my knee is just too unstable to compete at this level," she said. ( as quoted by CNN).

The severity of the injury could have had a huge impact on her career. However, after consulting experienced doctors and undergoing a rehab program, she successfully made a comeback in December 2014.