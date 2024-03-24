WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Kilde accompanies her at World Cup presentation ceremony as the American bags 3rd place overall finish

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend Aleksander Kilde was recently spotted accompanying her to the prize distribution ceremony of the Audi FIS World Cup. The 29-year-old skier shared an adorable video of the Norwegian skier supporting her while walking at the event.

The final day of the Audi FIS World Cup saw Shiffrin bagging the Crystal Globe as the third-place overall title for the season with 1409 points. Shiffrin was in the lead to win the first-place honor until she experienced a serious knee injury in January.

The American missed 11 races as a result, slipping the lead to Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the first-place Crystal Globe with 1716 points. Italy’s Federica Brignone took the second overall title with 1581 points.

On March 22, Mikaela Shiffrin visited the prize distribution ceremony at Saalbach-Hinterglemm with her boyfriend. She shared an adorable Instagram story of the couple walking together at the event.

Shiffrin suffered a knee injury in a devastating downhill crash in Italy’s Cortina Ampezzo on January 26. A few minutes into the crash, the skier was found resting in the safety net. She was immediately airlifted for medical assistance.

The injury had brutally sprained the MCL and tibiofibular ligament in Shiffrin's knee, forcing her to circle out of competition for the next two months. On Sunday, March 10, Shiffrin made her much-awaited comeback to the World Cup race in Are, Sweden.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist stunned the world with her commendable reboot at the championship, dominating the slalom event for her 96th career World Cup win. It marked the skier’s eighth season title in the discipline.

Shffrin recorded a total time of 1:42.95 seconds to defeat her opponents Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia (by 1.24 seconds) and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland (by 1.34 seconds).

Mikaela Shiffrin grabs record-extending 97th World Cup victory

Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Slalom

Post-comeback, Mikaela Shiffrin delivered another stunning performance in Saalbach, Austria. She extended her 97th World Cup win by competing in the last Slalom of the season at the Alpine World Cup finals on March 16.

Shiffrin skied to a stunning 1:53.22s, beating Norway’s Mina Fuerst Holtman by +0.54s and Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson by +0.63.

After the race, Shiffrin reflected on her entire season and said, via Reuters:

"It's been a wild season so I'm really happy to be here and see the final race of the season go well. I'm looking forward to the next season already,"

The skier added that her focus has never been numbers. Instead, she felt honored to be able to ski at the championships.