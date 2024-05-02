WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin shares a hilarious side of her fiance Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared a hilarious side of her fiance, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The Alpine skiing legend reunited with Kilde after completing the first session of her training for the 2024-2025 season.

Mikaela Shiffrin had to overcome several adversities to finish the 2023-24 season on the overall podium. Despite suffering a devasting crash while competing at the World Cup in Italy, she managed to make an impressive comeback at the World Cup in Sweden.

Mikaela Shiffrin took the skiing world by storm when she announced her engagement to Norwegian Alpine skier, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on April 5, 2024. They were frequently spotted supporting each other from the sidelines and stood as a strong support for each other when they had devastating crashes as at the Alpine skiing World Cup.

Shiffrin took to Instagram to share a different side of her fiance, lesser known to the world. She revealed that she had a hard time convincing him to post the video online. Shiffrin was seen laughing as Kilde made funny noises while making coffee.

"Been trying to convince him for over a month and finally he let me post this. His silliness makes me laugh so much," read the caption.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde's relationship

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde are considered to be one of the power couples in Alpine skiing. The two have stood as a strong support for each other as they progressed in their careers as well as during tough times when they were both injured after high-speed crashes during the World Cup.

These tough moments helped them strengthen their relationship. Kilder opened up about their relationship while speaking to Olympics.com. He revealed how they balance their professional and personal life because they are public figures and famous worldwide.

“Of course we need our privacy, but we also get that it's not that crazy. But for me, it's all about just enjoying, being with someone that's super into what you do and into you. And it goes both ways and that's a good balance. It can't be better,” he said.

Furthermore, he opened up on the fan following they have as a couple.

“It’s not too crazy. Of course, it happens [to be stopped by people], but it's part of the game and it's part of being us and just owning it and having a good time with it. If you think about being annoyed, then you should have thought about that before you started skiing!,” he said.

Shiffrin is currently preparing for the next season of Alpine skiing, whereas Kilde is targeting a full recovery after the World Cup crash.