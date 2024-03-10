Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde recently announced the end of his wheelchair journey, having sustained a horrifying crash at the World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 14, 2024.

He suffered from severe injuries owing to the crash, which included a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a deep cut in his calf. This resulted in huge blood loss and nerve damage that needed urgent surgery.

However, in a recent post on Instagram, the Norwegian alpine skier shared good news with his followers, stating:

“Super happy to share that my wheelchair journey has come to an end as of last Friday.🥳 It was seven weeks...and those seven weeks were some of the most challenging of my life so far.”

He then went on to share his wheelchair journey, saying it had its ups and downs that affected him mentally, adding:

“So every day you wake up and you do the same thing...and that’s going to be life for the next bit. I am getting a little impatient, but it’s definitely going to be different when I get to walk again and be more independent…because I still need a lot of help.”

“And for my head—when I go from being totally independent and can do whatever I want physically and mentally—it’s a tough battle. And also, I’m always asking the question if I’m able to really get back to 100% normal functioning in my body, which is not the best feeling. But I’m also more calm in the situation, I know the trauma is something I need to work through.”

However, he shifted his focus from thinking about the crash, knowing that there are a lot of things to look forward to, stating:

“but I do have a lot of nice things to look forward to and that’s what I’m focusing on now, and still try to take care of things I need to take care of and let everything else be how it is.”

Kilde also mentioned that he is progressing slowly:

"Physically, it’s small steps still, not really much happening regarding the development of things, but also a lot happening when it comes to the recovery side of it."

“Overall, I am experiencing far less pain, and the scars are healing really nicely-the surgeons did a great job...when I look at it now, you can barely see the scars-especially on my calf/leg. Over the last few weeks I’ve made big gains, even though I can honestly say that when I’m in it, it feels slow because I haven’t really been moving much.”

U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team shares Mikaela Shiffrin’s historical 87th triumph at the World Cup on its social media platforms

Mikaela Shiffrin signs autographs during a celebration of her record-breaking 87th and 88th Alpine Ski World Cup victories at Solaris Plaza on April 2, 2023 in Vail, Colorado. Shiffrin is now the most decorated ski racer of all time. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team recently posted Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic race where she clinched victory in Åre, Sweden, to claim her 87th World Cup crown, making her the most successful skier in terms of World Cup wins.

The post was captioned as:

“There are many who excel at their sport, but only a few who redefine it. The moment when @mikaelashiffrin officially became the ✨winningest World Cup alpine skier of all time 🐐✨ Thanks for the memories, @worldcupare. Let’s make some new ones tomorrow.”

Mikaela Shiffrin will be seen competing in slalom on March 10, 2024, at the same venue, having skipped Saturday's giant slalom.