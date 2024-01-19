"IG would probably end up taking down..." - Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's hospital pictures following Wengen crash

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to her boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s health update on social media after he suffered a horrific crash at Wengen. The Norwegian skier shared snaps of his time at a hospital in Bern and expresses gratitude to everyone for their prayers and wishes.

On January 13, Aleksander Kilde suffered a near-fatal accident while competing in the Lauberhorn test at the Wengen downhill. The skier misjudged the final jump while taking the final turn at 120 km/h. He flew nto the safety net just before the finish line, leaving him badly hurt.

Kilde dislocated his shoulders and suffered bruises and cuts in his calf. He was airlifted to the Interlaken Hospital before being transferred to Bern for surgery.

After being in the hospital for nearly a week, Kilde recently penned a long note sharing an update on his health. Along with it, he also shared a couple of photographs of himself from the hospital bed.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin wrote in the comments,

“IG would prob end up taking down the photos anyway😑

Love you ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹”

In his post, the Norwegian skier shared that he was in Innsbruck with parent and that he will be undergoing surgery again for two torn ligaments in his shoulder. Furthermore, he thanked girlfriend Mikaela Shifrrin and her family for being there for him. Kilde also expressed gratitude towards his medical team for operating on him successfully. Lastly, he thanked his fans for their prayers and wishes.

Kilde shared that he was looking forward to “tackling this challenge and will try to enjoy the process as much as I can.”

In the end, he wishes his fellow skiers best of luck for the 2024 Hahnenkamm-Rennen, Kitzbul scheduled from January 15 to 21.

Mikaela Shiffrin lauds Aleksander Kilde’s “thoughful and inspiring” spirit after his crash in Wengen

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Giant Slalom

Recently, Mikaela Shiffrin shared her thoughts about the times she saw the Norwegian skier in pain. She posted a picture with her family and also snaps of her with Kilde in the hospital on her Instagram account.

She revealed that when Kilde became conscious after his surgery, he murmured “I f*ed myself up so bad.” Seeing him in that condition devastated Shiffrin.

"I don’t even know how to explain this, but it made me want to burn down the universe. But through every step of this process, he has been so beautiful and kind and thankful. He has not lost his patience once, even though he has had plenty of reasons to. He is inspiring and thoughtful and caring and he brings out the best in everyone around him, even in his most difficult moments," she said.