"Made me want to burn down the universe" - Mikaela Shiffrin on 'thoughtful and inspiring' boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's crash in Wengen

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently penned a note for her boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde following his devastating crash in Wengen last weekend. She shared how the Norwegian skier has been “thoughtful and inspiring” even while undergoing surgery.

On Saturday, January 13, Kilde met with an unfortunate incident while competing in the Lauberhorn test at the Wengen downhill. The 31-year-old was skiing at a speed of 145 km/h when he misjudged the final jump while taking the final turn. He flew into the safety net just before the finish line, badly hurting himself.

Kilde was airlifted to the Interlaken Hospital before being transferred to Bern for surgery. He dislocated his shoulders and suffered bruises and cuts in his calf.

His girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin rushed to the hospital immediately to be with the skier.

Now, as Kilde is recovering at the hospital, Shiffrin shared her thoughts about the times she saw the Norwegian skier in pain. She posted a picture with her family and also snaps of her with Kilde in the hospital on her Instagram account.

Shiffrin explained that her boyfriend brought “joy and energy” into her life. She added that when Kilde became conscious after his surgery, he murmured “I f*ed myself up so bad.” Seeing him in that condition devastated Shiffrin.

"I don’t even know how to explain this, but it made me want to burn down the universe. But through every step of this process, he has been so beautiful and kind and thankful. He has not lost his patience once, even though he has had plenty of reasons to. He is inspiring and thoughtful and caring and he brings out the best in everyone around him, even in his most difficult moments," Shiffrin wrote in her post.

At the end of her post, Shiffrin thanked her family for being her emotional support. They emotionally stood by her as she decided to compete in Flachau, Austria, just three days after Kilde’s accident.

“This is a really emotional win for me” - Mikaela Shiffrin after clinching slalom win in Flachau

Mikaela Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 94th World Cup victory on Tuesday, January 16. She defeated Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova by 0.27s, securing her fifth career win in Flachau.

Nevertheless, her topping the podium in Australia tied her with Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's record of 81 slalom podiums.

However, amidst her impeccable win, the skier remembered her boyfriend and fellow skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who hurt himself badly at the Lauberhorn World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland.

“This is a really emotional win for me. I don’t know, the last three days, it feels like I’ve lived a lifetime. Actually right now, I just want to call Aleks. I’ll be quick with these [TV interviews], then maybe I can call him before the awards. He should be trying to get to sleep soon. I just want to check in on him,” Shiffrin told reporters (h/t SkiMag).