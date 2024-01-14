Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Kilde shares health update after suffering crash in Wengen

Mikaela Shiffrin’s long-term boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde recently shared a health update after experiencing brutal injuries following a crash at the Wengen downhill. The 31-year-old is currently recovering at a hospital in Bern. He is being accompanied by champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin in the hospital.

On Saturday, Aleksander Kilde competed in the Lauberhorn test at the Wengen downhill. He suffered serious injuries while taking the final turn at 145km/h. The Norwegian skier misjudged the final jump and ultimately flew into the safety net just before the finish line.

Later on, he was airlifted to the Interlaken Hospital before being transferred to Bern for surgery.

He dislocated his shoulders and suffered bruises and a cut in his calf. However, Kilde managed to share a health update with his fans amid the crisis.

The skier shared a picture with his girlfriend and skier Mikaela Shiffrin on his Instagram. It featured a bed-ridden Kilde posing joyously with the five-time Overall World Cup champion. In the first image, the couple smiled looking at the camera. Moreover, the following image had Shiffrin kissing Kilde’s forehead.

Sharing the adorable images, the injured skier captioned his post as,

"I’m here (and being taken care of by the one and only @mikaelashiffrin ❤️‍🩹)…patched up…thank you so much for all of the messages. I’m grateful for all the words of love and support. This sport can be brutal, but I still love it."

Mikaela Shiffrin to miss Altenmarkt-Zauchensee World Cup races due to health issues

Mikaela Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin has been suffering from a cold that has forced her to withdraw from a couple of races, including the Kranjska Gora events in Slovenia. The skier told reporters that she was optimistic about racing at least one super-G in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. However, she also believes that she might miss the opportunity if she does not recover in time and misses the super-G training.

Unfortunately, Shiffrin’s health has not been well, making her skip the Altenmarkt-Zauchensee World Cup from January 12 to 14.

She announced her withdrawal from the event on January 10 through her Instagram story. She wrote,

“Unfortunately, I’m still not feeling fully recovered from this cold, so I decided with my team to sit out on Zauchensee in order to focus on building energy back and prep for the upcoming (packed) weeks with Flachua, Jasna, Cortina, and Kronplatz!” she stated.

Shiffrin added,

“Definitely bummed to miss out on Zauchensee as it was a big target for me to race that hill again —it’s such a cool combo — but I’m not in a place to tackle that right now.”