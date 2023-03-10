“We are all better because of you” – Fans react to Simone Biles’ heartfelt message for Mikaela Shiffrin

Simone Biles and Mikaela Shiffrin are two amazing athletes from different sports. Biles is considered one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, while Shiffrin is the second most successful alpine skier in history.

Simone Biles recently spoke to Laureus Sports on Instagram about the hand of support she extended to fellow American athlete Shiffrin during her rough phase.

Fans were delighted to see the gesture of the seven-time Olympic medalist. One fan commented:

"We are all better because of yous, thank you"

Laureus Sport shared a video of seven-time Olympic medalist Biles sharing how and why she kept in touch with Mikaela Shiffrin during the latter's challenging phase.

"Even when you fall, you can get up and you can still go and achieve greatness."

"Three-time Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year @simonebiles discusses her bond with #Laureus23 Nominee, @mikaelashiffrin and the support they have given each other during the ups and downs."

Mikaela Shiffrin herself commented to thank Simone Biles for her amazing gesture:

"Wow, thank you so much @simonebiles"

"2 of the best athletes ever! Such admiration for both Simone and Mikaela"

"love this so much! women supporting women is what it’s all about! these two ladies are about the best role models out there"

One fan wrote that she did her senior thesis on Simone Biles and Mikaela Shiffrin's mental health and its effect on them. She added that she was rewarded with an 'A' grade for the thesis:

"For my senior thesis last year I did a study on how mental illness affects athletic performance and identity and I wrote about @simonebiles and @mikaelashiffrin . It was truly fascinating to study and I want to become a sports psychologist to help other athletes going through similar things! Also, I got an A on the thesis!"

"Simone I’ve gone through the same thing @simonebiles"

"Simone and Michaela, when you're there to talk to her, don't forget to turn on the precious new model lamp! I see you have good company with her there! Good, good...Julia, Taylor, , Mikayla, Melo, Jesse, Ava, Nina and Paola, Alice and I.......will have another company! And you sit there together and discuss!"

"I love u simone!!! Such a great role model"

"Two legends…"

Simone Biles has been a great advocate for mental health issues since her Olympic pullout. She stated her 'twisties' which caused her to quit the tournament midway through.

Just after her decision, she had to face various trolls and criticism, which she dealt with with courage and came back stronger.

