Skier Mikaela Shiffrin sent her wishes to her rival Petra Vlhova after the Slovakian experienced a brutal injury at the women’s World Cup giant slalom. On Saturday, Vlhova suffered a knee injury that put an end to her ongoing season.

The championship in Jasna saw Shiffrin bag the silver medal. She fell behind Sara Hector who won the race by being 1.52s ahead. New Zealand’s Alice Robinson skied by 2.71s to finish in third place. Unfortunately, Petra Vlhova, who lost her balance while taking the left turn 14 seconds into her run, could not continue the race any further.

After the championship, Shiffrin celebrated her joyous moment and shared her experience of Jasna on social media. She also penned a heart-warming note for Vlhova in her Instagram post. The American skier wrote:

"All of my best to @petravlhova13 and her team…the sport will not be the same without your energy, beautiful skiing, and our battles, but I know you’ll come back hungrier and stronger."

2022 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Petra Vlhova was initially adjusting her position and avoiding falling on the ski course. However, she fell into the safety net as soon as she leaned backward and went down sideways. The skier quickly received treatment before being escorted off the hill on a sled.

Later, her team revealed that she had torn her ligaments and would be missing the rest of the season. Vlhova also released an official statement through her team that read (via ESPN):

“I’m positive I can handle the situation. I will fight for the earliest possible comeback.”

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s injury

Mikaela Shiffrin (L) and Aleksander Kilde at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Giant Slalom

Last weekend, Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde suffered a devastating crash in Wengen. While competing in the Lauberhorn test, the Norwegian, who was skiing at 145 km/h, misjudged the final jump while taking the final turn. He flew into the safety net just before the finish line and hurt himself.

The 31-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Bern for surgery, where his girlfriend dropped by later.

Mikaela Shiffrin posted pictures of her boyfriend and expressed how ‘inspiring and thoughtful” he was throughout his time in the hospital. She wrote in her Instagram post:

"I don’t even know how to explain this, but it made me want to burn down the universe. But through every step of this process, he has been so beautiful and kind and thankful. He has not lost his patience once, even though he has had plenty of reasons to. He is inspiring and thoughtful and caring and he brings out the best in everyone around him, even in his most difficult moments."