Parker Valby shattered her own NCAA 5000 record with a time of 14:52.79 and claimed her first NCAA indoor title on the first day of the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 8.

While running the 5000m race, Valby gave a thumbs up to her fellow teammate Claire Bryant, who had jumped into the lead of the women's long jump.

Chris Chavez, the founder of CITIUS MAG, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). He said:

"In the middle of the women's 500m final, @GatorsTF's @ClaireBryant01 jumped into the lead of the women's long jump. NCAA record holder @parker_valby noticed and gave her teammate a thumbs up. Find yourself a supportive teammate like that."

Valby, the only woman in collegiate history to run under 15 minutes in the 5000m, told reporters after the race that her mind was everywhere. She said:

"I'm like a pingpong ball, my brain is like, here, there and everywhere at the same time. I'm running the race, but I'm watching my teammates do well at the same time." (via Runners World)

Bryant, the women's long jump SEC individual champion, whom Valby had given the thumbs up to, eventually came in second with a big 6.71m jump, falling just 0.03m shy of winner Sydney Willits' best effort.

"The goal was just to win" - Parker Valby

In an interview after the 5000m race, Parker Valby said her goal wasn't to create another record but just to win her event. The young athlete said (via The Stride Report on YouTube):

"The goal was just to win, but another record that came with it...that was cool." (00:12)

Valby shared that her coach advised her to 'turn up the knob a little'. She added:

"It was like my coach told me to turn up the knob a little bit and so each lap, I was like turn up the knob a little bit more, a little bit more."

NCAA Track & Field celebrated Valby's latest record. They tweeted:

"Parker Valby with a time of 14:52.79 is the new NCAA 5000M record holder and the 2024 National Champion!

The Florida Gators runner ran her first-ever indoor 5000m race in December 2023, where she shattered Emily Sisson's NCAA record with a time of 14:56.11. Back in November last year, the 2022 SEC Women's Runner of the Year won the NCAA cross-country title.