WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray leaves Rebekkah Allick stunned with her impressive skills during Ord faceoff

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently left her teammate Rebekkah Allick in awe with her impressive skills during the program's recent faceoff. The Huskers locked horns with South Dakota State on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Ord High School in Nebraska.
Murray started showed her outstanding skills in the second set by scoring a pair of kills to score 22-19. In the third set, the outside hitter recorded two kills, a block, and two ace serves. She and middle blocker Andi Jackson executed incredible blocks in the last set of the game. The Husker's junior outside hitter posted 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces to lead the team to a 4-0 win with 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon.
The senior middle blocker Allick was left wide-eyed by the hitter's powerful and solid skills. Watch Allick's reaction to Murray here:
Murray joined the Huskers program in 2023 as a freshman and earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and AVCA Region Freshman of the Year honors. The Nebraska Volleyball team dominated South Dakota State on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,750. The feat was earned after their previous victory over the Kansas volleyball team, 4-0, on April 26, 2025, at the John Cook Arena. At this faceoff, Murray scored 10 kills.
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shows a heartwarming gesture towards Huskers' fans ahead of the Ord faceoff
In a heartwarming gesture, Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray showed her love for Huskers' fans by offering them a few tickets to the program's faceoff with South Dakota State held on Saturday afternoon. A few days before the clash, she informed the fans about three extra tickets she had and urged them to approach her.
"I’d like to give my extra tickets for Saturday’s match in Ord to kids who live near Ord & were unable to get tickets," Murray wrote. "I have 3 tickets available. I’d love for a family w/ little Husker fans to use the tickets. DM me, I’ll review the messages w/ my mom & she will reach out."
"Please respond to this tweet & tell me about some little Huskers that want to watch some volleyball in Ord on Saturday," the Huskers junior added.
Murray recently expressed her gratitude toward Huskers' fans while expressing her her astonishment in the program's fan following.