WATCH: Noah Lyles arrives in Louis Vuitton Jacket and sports a Gucci x Adidas bag ahead of the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

Noah Lyles is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in the world. Along with his fervent dedication and incredible performances on the track, the American athlete is known for his fashion sense.

The 26-year-old is gearing up for the Olympic trials in June as he kick-started his individual outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial earlier this month.

Lyles is famous for his pre-race outfits and is usually spotted in designer wear before his races.

Recently, Lyles was clicked before the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024. He entered the stadium dripping in a Louis Vuitton jacket and was carrying a Gucci x Adidas bag from the luxury brand's limited edition collaboration collection.

Expand Tweet

Lyles has won both of his individual outdoor races so far in 2024. He won the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational event before triumphing at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, clocking 9.96 seconds in the 100m event.

Noah Lyles and his attempt to bring fashion to track and field

World Athletics Awards 2022 At Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel

Noah Lyles is one of the pioneers of track and field. He believes that fashion should be a part of the sport as it would help the sport become more popular. Stating examples of how basketball players and several other sports stars have become fashion icons and are part of famous brand campaigns, he believes that it should be a part of track and field as well.

This thought came to the American athlete when he was going through social media and saw a post rating the best pre-game outfits worn by athletes. Lyles spoke to the NY Times about his views on the topic.

“Why aren’t there any track and field people in here?Obviously, it’s not happening because we aren’t doing it. “But why aren’t we doing it?.I had to explain what the idea was to a lot of athletes, which I thought was going to be the easiest part, because everyone watches the N.B.A. and N.F.L.“But I guess I’m the only one that pays attention.”,” he said.

Noah Lyles has followed the tradition for a long time. Previously, back in 2023 before The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, his outfit went viral on the internet. Lyles arrived in a black Prada outfit.