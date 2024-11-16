WATCH- Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield showcases her blue rodeo-themed outfit with white high boots and cowboy hat

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, showcased her rodeo-themed outfit on her social media and expressed her love for them. The couple appeared on the GQ Men of the Year red carpet event on November 14, 2024.

They attended the event in glamorous outfits, as Lyles was seen donning a mustard-colored blazer paired with a white shirt and mustard pants, accessorizing his outfit with red sunglasses. Bromfield, on the other hand, wore a rodeo-themed outfit and later showcased it in a post on her Instagram on Saturday, November 16.

In the video, she was seen striking poses in her blue-colored coat dress, which had silver work all over it. Along with this, she wore white-colored high-knee boots and a white rodeo hat. This post's caption read:

"I love those rodeo themed events."

2024 was an eventful season for the couple, as they faced several ups and downs. Noah Lyles won the 100m dash at the Paris Olympics, clocking 9.79s to trounce his on-field arch rivals Cristian Coleman and Fred Kerley. However, while competing in the 200m dash, he tested positive for COVID-19 and could only manage a bronze medal with a time of 19.70s.

His fiancée Junelle faced a rough time during the Paris Olympics as she experienced online criticism from fans after Lyles made a comment on how he would know information about the Jamaican camp from Junelle.

Things took a beautiful turn for the two when they got engaged on October 12, 2024, in a beautiful setting.

Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield opened up about receiving hate online

After Noah Lyles made a comment claiming that he knew all the inside information about the Jamaican camp and credited Bromfield for it, the Jamaican received a lot of cyberbullying from her fans. In an interview with Simone Clarke on 'Sim Soul Sessions,' the athlete spoke about her initial reaction during the controversy.

"I checked Twitter and they're like oh Junelle is a Judas because she’s telling Noah all of Jamaica's business. I (woke) Noah because it was late at night and I was like ‘Noah what did you say on the podcast’ and he was like ‘I didn't say anything bad on the podcast about anybody’. So I was like let me go watch it and I watched it and I (felt) this is going to blow over,” Bromfield said.

Following this, she revealed that Lyles apologized to her after she made him understand the difference in culture:

“At the time Noah was asking what he could do and he apologized. I was like it's a difference in culture and some people might take it away but it will blow over. That's what I thought personally, because to me (he) didn't say anything bad about anybody so I thought it's going to blow over but it did not.”

Months following this controversy, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield recently signed a deal to buy a new house.

