WATCH: Noah Lyles gets back to training for the World Athletics Relays shortly after his Bermuda Grand Prix victory

Reigning 200m champion and the third-fastest in the world's all-time list Noah Lyles will grace the track again as he gears up for the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

Lyles has proved himself in the Indoor season as he secured the pole position at the USATF Indoor Championships, leaving the reigning champion Christian Coleman behind. Soon after, he participated in the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow and walked home with two silvers in the 60m and 4x400m relay.

The 100m and 200m specialist unfurled victory at the recently concluded USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, clocking in at 9.96s at the first global outdoor track event of 2024. However, his 2024 outdoor debut happened at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, the 100m feat which wound up in 10.01s, enough to shift rival Kenny Bednarek in the second.

World Athletics' official Instagram post features Noah Lyles in full form, practicing on track. The reel compilation captures the Olympian from different angles, wearing a blue Nike t-shirt with USA written on the front. They wrote:

"Noah in town. Catch six-time world champion @nojo18 in the men’s 4x100m at the #WorldRelays ‼️"

Noah Lyles will be part of the 4x100m relay team, as confirmed by USATF. American track stars Courtney Lindsey and Kenny Bednarek will be part of the relay team as well.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles won two golds in the 100m and 200m and anchored his 4x100m relay team to the coveted victory.

Noah Lyles wishes to win four golds at the 2024 Paris Olympics

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Right behind Usain Bolt in the World Athletics Championships 200m ranking, Noah Lyles is also the second man to achieve the sprint treble after the legendary Bolt. In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, he said that he's not a believer in comparisons between athletes.

"I am a very big believer in everybody being their own person. ‘Comparing somebody to somebody else is the lazy man’s understanding."

Sharing Paris 2024 plans, the six-time World Champion aims to go for a sprint quadruple, a feat that the great Bolt didn't achieve in his competitive days. When the interviewer asked about his goals, Lyles said:

"Everything. World records. Gold medals. Maybe even four. I was talking to a close friend and he was like, “I already know you’re going to win three golds at the Olympics, I want you to win four."

In Nassau, Bahamas, the World Athletics Relays are scheduled on May 4 and 5, 2024. This event will also act as a springboard for the main 2024 Summer Games.