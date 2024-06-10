WATCH: Noah Lyles, Tara Davis-Woodhall and other athletes follow NBA-inspired dripped-out walk-ins at the NYC Grand Prix 2024

Alongside their electrifying showdowns on the field at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix, the elite athletes participating in the event also captivated fans' attention off it by making dapper entries for the competition. Inspired by NBA walk-ins, athletes including Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Hunter Woodhall and Aleia Hobbs graced the event with a show of stunning fashion acumen.

Three-time world champion Lyles, who has consistently voiced his opinion to popularize track and field like basketball and other sports, sported a white t-shirt paired with a stylish brown jacket. He paired these with distressed jeans, white shoes, a watch and a suitcase. He also styled his hair with beads and completed the look with chic sunglasses.

Lyles has emphasized the NBA-inspired walk-in culture several times in the past. He also launched an Instagram handle called "Trackandfits" that aims to "change the narrative of track and fashion" by featuring appearances by athletes.

Apart from the three-peat champion, American long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall made a grand entry with her husband, Hunter Woodhall. She sported a white t-shirt as well, along with a black leather jacket, pairing the look with denim shorts and black boots. She topped it off with a black bag and her signature cowboy cap.

Aleia Hobbs was seen in a peach shirt, which she paired with a brown jacket and Camouflage cargo trousers. She completed her look with a white watch and a diamond ring.

Take a look at the athletes making their grand entries.

A look at the remarkable performances at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix ft. Sydney McLaughlin-Lerone and Noah Lyles

Athletes including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles displayed phenomenal performances at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City on Sunday, June 8, 2024.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States after winning the women's 400m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium in New York City.

McLaughlin-Levrone competed in her first 400m in the Olympic season. She dominated the 400m lineup with a stunning time of 48.75 seconds to record a world lead. The American sprinter and hurdler defeated Talitha Diggs and Stacey Ann Williams, who clocked 50.91 and 50.94 seconds, respectively.

Lyles secured the top place in his 200m season opener in New York City at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix after clocking a time of 19.77 seconds to leave behind Joseph Fahnbulleh (20.15) and his brother Josephus Lyles (20.51).

Tara Davis-Woodhall dominated the long jump event, covering a distance of 7.14m. Meanwhile, Favour Ofili clinched the 100m title after recording a spectacular time of 11.18 seconds. She defeated Morolake Akinosun and Aleia Hobbs who finished close to the Nigerian sprinter with 11.20 and 11.21 seconds, respectively.