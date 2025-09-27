WATCH: Noah Lyles welcomed with massive cheers at WWE SmackDown as he shows off Olympic and World Championships medals

Olympic champion Noah Lyles recently marked a resounding presence at the WWE Smackdown event. The American sprinter showed off his medal collection from Paris Olympics to the recently concluded World Championships, held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.The organizers of WWE shared a video snap of Lyles' attendance at the recent WWE Smackdown on their official X account [formerly Twitter]. In this video, Lyles could be seen greeting the crowd and flaunting his medals, especially the gold medal he won in the men's 100m at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year.The WWE captioned their X post as,&quot;Great to have you at SmackDown, @LylesNoah!&quot;Noah Lyles previously shared his reaction after leading the US men's 4x100m relay team to victory at the World Championships in Tokyo. He wrote in his Instagram post,&quot;Proud to be part of this men’s 4x100m team and to celebrate alongside the women as they brought home gold too. Moments like these remind me what it means to wear USA across my chest. 🥇🥇Thank you to Team USA for the trust and to all the fans around the world who cheered us on. Your energy carried us every step of the way. 🇺🇸✨📍Tokyo 2025.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough he couldn't complete a golden triple like his previous performance at the Budapest edition held in 2023, Noah Lyles still impressed everyone with his performance at the Tokyo World Championships. The Olympic champion returned home with a bronze medal in 100m and gold medals in the men's 200m and the men's 4x100m relay respectively.Noah Lyles's performances in the 2025 seasonA glimpse of Noah Lyles' performances in the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]Noah Lyles had a relatively impressive season in 2025. He was one of the rare few athletes who had not signed up for the much-talked-about Grand Slam Track League. The American sprinter began his 2025 season on a decent note by winning the men's 60m event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Lyles tried his hand at the men's 400m event at the Tom Jones Memorial invitational meet, only to end up in fifth position with a time of 45.87 seconds. Lyles made his Diamond League debut for the year 2025 with the Monaco meet, where he won the men's 200m with a time of 19.88 seconds. He finished second behind Oblique Seville of Jamaica in the men's 100m event at the London leg of the Diamond League, with a time of 10.00 seconds. However, the Olympic sprinter had saved his best for the last. In a sweet revenge for the loss at the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles defeated Letsile Tebogo of Botswana to win the crown for the men's 200m event at the Diamond League finals held in Zurich, with a season-best time of 19.74 seconds. Noah Lyles' journey wasn't over yet. Despite his loss in the men's 100m at the Tokyo World Championships, [where he somehow managed to win the bronze medal], Lyles bounced back to improve his seasonal best to 19.51 seconds in the semifinals of the men's 200m. Once again, Lyles overcame Letsile Tebogo as well as his teammate Kenny Bednarek to win the men's 200m gold medal with a time of 19.52 seconds. Lyles ran the anchor leg of the men's 4x100m relay finals for Team USA, contributing to the gold medal performance with a world-leading time of 37.29 seconds.