  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles
  • WATCH: Noah Lyles welcomed with massive cheers at WWE SmackDown as he shows off Olympic and World Championships medals

WATCH: Noah Lyles welcomed with massive cheers at WWE SmackDown as he shows off Olympic and World Championships medals

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 27, 2025 04:07 GMT
Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles welcomed with massive cheers at WWE Smackdown [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic champion Noah Lyles recently marked a resounding presence at the WWE Smackdown event. The American sprinter showed off his medal collection from Paris Olympics to the recently concluded World Championships, held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Ad

The organizers of WWE shared a video snap of Lyles' attendance at the recent WWE Smackdown on their official X account [formerly Twitter]. In this video, Lyles could be seen greeting the crowd and flaunting his medals, especially the gold medal he won in the men's 100m at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year.

The WWE captioned their X post as,

"Great to have you at SmackDown, @LylesNoah!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Noah Lyles previously shared his reaction after leading the US men's 4x100m relay team to victory at the World Championships in Tokyo. He wrote in his Instagram post,

"Proud to be part of this men’s 4x100m team and to celebrate alongside the women as they brought home gold too. Moments like these remind me what it means to wear USA across my chest. 🥇🥇Thank you to Team USA for the trust and to all the fans around the world who cheered us on. Your energy carried us every step of the way. 🇺🇸✨📍Tokyo 2025."
Ad
Ad

Though he couldn't complete a golden triple like his previous performance at the Budapest edition held in 2023, Noah Lyles still impressed everyone with his performance at the Tokyo World Championships. The Olympic champion returned home with a bronze medal in 100m and gold medals in the men's 200m and the men's 4x100m relay respectively.

Noah Lyles's performances in the 2025 season

A glimpse of Noah Lyles&#039; performances in the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]
A glimpse of Noah Lyles' performances in the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]

Noah Lyles had a relatively impressive season in 2025. He was one of the rare few athletes who had not signed up for the much-talked-about Grand Slam Track League.

Ad

The American sprinter began his 2025 season on a decent note by winning the men's 60m event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Lyles tried his hand at the men's 400m event at the Tom Jones Memorial invitational meet, only to end up in fifth position with a time of 45.87 seconds.

Lyles made his Diamond League debut for the year 2025 with the Monaco meet, where he won the men's 200m with a time of 19.88 seconds. He finished second behind Oblique Seville of Jamaica in the men's 100m event at the London leg of the Diamond League, with a time of 10.00 seconds.

Ad

However, the Olympic sprinter had saved his best for the last. In a sweet revenge for the loss at the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles defeated Letsile Tebogo of Botswana to win the crown for the men's 200m event at the Diamond League finals held in Zurich, with a season-best time of 19.74 seconds.

Noah Lyles' journey wasn't over yet. Despite his loss in the men's 100m at the Tokyo World Championships, [where he somehow managed to win the bronze medal], Lyles bounced back to improve his seasonal best to 19.51 seconds in the semifinals of the men's 200m.

Once again, Lyles overcame Letsile Tebogo as well as his teammate Kenny Bednarek to win the men's 200m gold medal with a time of 19.52 seconds. Lyles ran the anchor leg of the men's 4x100m relay finals for Team USA, contributing to the gold medal performance with a world-leading time of 37.29 seconds.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications