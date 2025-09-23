  • home icon
  • "Reminds me what it means to wear USA across my chest"-Noah Lyles expresses pride after anchoring team to World Championships victory 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:55 GMT
Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles competes at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts after putting forward a strong performance in the men's 4x100m relay and winning the gold medal at the World Championships. The Olympic gold medalist expressed his gratitude for being able to compete in the relay and celebrate the victory with the women's team in Tokyo.

Team USA's men's 4x100m relay team included Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Courtney Lindsey, and Noah Lyles. They went head-to-head against a highly competitive lineup of athletes and put forward an incredible performance to extend their dominance in the event once again to win the World Championship title.

Along with the men's team, the women's 4x100m relay team clinched the victory in Tokyo. Noah Lyles shared his thoughts about celebrating with the team with a heartfelt message on Instagram. He shared how such moments fill him up with pride to represent Team USA on the global stage. Moreover, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support throughout the World Championships and shared how their energy helped the team during crucial moments of the track meet.

"Proud to be part of this men’s 4x100m team and to celebrate alongside the women as they brought home gold too. Moments like these remind me what it means to wear USA across my chest. 🥇🥇Thank you to Team USA for the trust and to all the fans around the world who cheered us on. Your energy carried us every step of the way. 🇺🇸✨📍Tokyo 2025," he wrote.
Noah Lyles concluded his World Championships campaign with 2 gold medals and one silver medal.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

