  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Serena Williams
  • "Watch what Papa does next"- Serena Williams' husband shares strong message while sharing warm moment with daughter Olympia after Athlos success

"Watch what Papa does next"- Serena Williams' husband shares strong message while sharing warm moment with daughter Olympia after Athlos success

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:23 GMT
Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Alexis Ohanian shares warm moment with daughter Olympia [Image Source : Getty]

Serena Williams' husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently shared a strong message following the success of the second edition of the ATHLOS meet. The female-only track and field event was held at both the Icahn Stadium in New York City and Times Square this year.

Ad

Ohanian shared a photo of himself sharing a warm moment with his daughter Olympia on his Instagram profile. He also promised his followers that the next year's edition of ATHLOS will turn out to be better than expected.

Ohanian wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,

"🗽Build Iike your kids are watching. Watch what Papa does next… @athlos"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ohanian previously shared a video excerpt of his interview on his X account [formerly Twitter], where he revealed grand plans for turning ATHLOS into an F1-style league. In his words,

"Our plan for next year, we've announced, it'll be a team-based track and field league. We're gonna have multiple meets in major cities. Think of it like the Formula 1 of track and field. Companies like Mercedes and Ferrari, they have F1 cars, they have tons of money, they spend tons of money basically on marketing. You could think of some great apparel brands that wanna be associated with speed and excellence. So imagine those as teams."
Ad

Alexis Ohanian launched the ATHLOS meet last year. Initially labeled the 776 Invitational, the inaugural edition of the all-female track meet was held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City in September 2024.

When Alexis Ohanian fought back over racist attack on his Armenian heritage

Alexis Ohanian at 2025 Athlos NYC [Image Source : Getty]
Alexis Ohanian at 2025 Athlos NYC [Image Source : Getty]

Alexis Ohanian previously reacted to some distasteful remarks made by an X user over his heritage. The user made a derogatory reference to Ohanian's Armenian heritage as he posted,

Ad
"Trust a snake over an Armenian."

However, Ohanian didn't take this lying down. He took a swipe at the user as he replied,

"You must really hate how much we thrive despite y’all’s best efforts."

In another interview hosted by 'We Need to Talk', Ohanian revealed the role of his wife, Serena Williams and her elder sister Venus in developing his interest towards promoting women's sports. Ohanian said,

Ad
"Serena and Venus are the reason why I knew women's professional sports could be an amazing business opportunity because in America, even to this very day right? More American watch the US Open final for the women than the men's. That's not because of feminism, it's not because it feels good. It's because it is really compelling and amazing product."

Alexis Ohanian has been married to Serena Williams since 2017. They're proud parents to two daughters : Olympia and Adira.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications