"Watch what Papa does next"- Serena Williams' husband shares strong message while sharing warm moment with daughter Olympia after Athlos success

Serena Williams' husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently shared a strong message following the success of the second edition of the ATHLOS meet. The female-only track and field event was held at both the Icahn Stadium in New York City and Times Square this year.Ohanian shared a photo of himself sharing a warm moment with his daughter Olympia on his Instagram profile. He also promised his followers that the next year's edition of ATHLOS will turn out to be better than expected.Ohanian wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,&quot;🗽Build Iike your kids are watching. Watch what Papa does next… @athlos&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOhanian previously shared a video excerpt of his interview on his X account [formerly Twitter], where he revealed grand plans for turning ATHLOS into an F1-style league. In his words,&quot;Our plan for next year, we've announced, it'll be a team-based track and field league. We're gonna have multiple meets in major cities. Think of it like the Formula 1 of track and field. Companies like Mercedes and Ferrari, they have F1 cars, they have tons of money, they spend tons of money basically on marketing. You could think of some great apparel brands that wanna be associated with speed and excellence. So imagine those as teams.&quot;Alexis Ohanian launched the ATHLOS meet last year. Initially labeled the 776 Invitational, the inaugural edition of the all-female track meet was held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City in September 2024.When Alexis Ohanian fought back over racist attack on his Armenian heritageAlexis Ohanian at 2025 Athlos NYC [Image Source : Getty]Alexis Ohanian previously reacted to some distasteful remarks made by an X user over his heritage. The user made a derogatory reference to Ohanian's Armenian heritage as he posted,&quot;Trust a snake over an Armenian.&quot;However, Ohanian didn't take this lying down. He took a swipe at the user as he replied,&quot;You must really hate how much we thrive despite y’all’s best efforts.&quot;In another interview hosted by 'We Need to Talk', Ohanian revealed the role of his wife, Serena Williams and her elder sister Venus in developing his interest towards promoting women's sports. Ohanian said,&quot;Serena and Venus are the reason why I knew women's professional sports could be an amazing business opportunity because in America, even to this very day right? More American watch the US Open final for the women than the men's. That's not because of feminism, it's not because it feels good. It's because it is really compelling and amazing product.&quot;Alexis Ohanian has been married to Serena Williams since 2017. They're proud parents to two daughters : Olympia and Adira.