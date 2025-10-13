Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian fights back after racist attack on him over Armenian heritage

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, hit back at a netizen after being subjected to racist attacks due to his Armenian heritage. Notably, Ohanian has Armenian roots courtesy of his father, who was originally a native of Turkey.

As per reports, Ohanian's father moved to the USA to protect himself from the Armenian genocide. Courtesy of his Armenian roots, Ohanian has also worked for nonprofit organizations in Armenia to give back to his community. However, the Reddit co-founder recently had to face ill remarks for his Armenian roots.

The instance started with a talk show, TBPN, hosted by John Coogan and Jordi Hays, sharing a post on X handle to announce Ohanian as their next guest. Reacting to the post, an X user threw distasteful remarks on the former Reddit co-founder, stating:

"Trust a snake over an Armenian."

Klarentzopoulos @KlarenceWorley @tbpn @alexisohanian Trust a snake over an Armenian

Ohanian, who is quite active on social media handles, was quick to react to the comment. He slammed the X user with a bold reply that read:

"You must really hate how much we thrive despite y’all’s best efforts."

Alexis Ohanian 🗽 @alexisohanian @KlarenceWorley @tbpn You must really hate how much we thrive despite y’all’s best efforts

Notably, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were recently seen at the latter's second edition of the women-only track event, Athlos, which concluded last week in New York. During the event, the former American tennis player also presented several of the athletes with the signature Tiffany & Co. crowns of the Athlos.

Alexis Ohanian credits Serena Williams for drawing his interests towards women's sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian credited the former and her sister, Venus, for drawing his interest towards investing in women's sports. Notably, besides curating the women's-only track meet, Athlos, Ohanian has also invested in several women's football teams, such as Angel City FC and Chelsea FC Women.

Speaking in an interview, Ohanian revealed that Williams and her sister are the main reasons why he chose to invest in women's sports. Additionally, Ohanian also stated that women's sports are a more compelling product, explaining (via We Need to Talk, 2:34 onwards):

"Serena and Venus are the reason why I knew women's professional sports could be an amazing business opportunity because in America, even to this very day right? More American watch the US Open final for the women than the men's. That's not because of feminism, it's not because it feels good. It's because it is really compelling and amazing product."

During the conversation, Alexis Ohanian further added that he was shocked after learning that several of his counterparts at the NWSL felt that investing in these teams was a part of charity.

